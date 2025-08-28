'When Bestie Gets Engaged': Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Big Proposal

Selena Gomez is celebrating one of the biggest moments in her best friend Taylor Swift’s life. The Only Murders in the Building star shared her excitement after Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on August 26.

On her Instagram Story, Gomez posted a picture from the garden proposal and wrote, “When bestie gets engaged,” along with a heart emoji. She added Queen’s hit You’re My Best Friend as the background song, making the post even more heartfelt.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez shares a full-circle moment

Selena Gomez also revisited a special memory from 2009. She reposted a resurfaced tweet Swift had written 16 years ago: “Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

A fan connected the past and present by sharing that old tweet alongside photos from both Gomez and Swift’s engagement announcements. Selena, who got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco in December 2024, reshared the post on her Story with the note “16 years later.”

Swift had also shown her excitement during Gomez’s engagement last year. Commenting under her announcement, Swift wrote, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

Here’s how celebrities are reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed their engagement through a photo carousel on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The proposal took place in a flower-filled garden, where Swift showed off her diamond ring.

Advertisement

Many stars quickly joined Gomez in congratulating the couple. Patrick Mahomes reshared the post with heart emojis, while his wife Brittany Mahomes wrote, “Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two.”

Others, including Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Maren Morris, Suki Waterhouse, and Sydney Sweeney, also reacted by liking or sharing the news.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Garden Proposal: Travis Kelce’s Dad Reveals What He Asked Scott Swift Before Engagement