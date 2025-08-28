French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra After Her Divorce: All About the Royal Bride

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is officially engaged to Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai, according to TMZ. The couple, who have been spotted together frequently since 2024, reportedly got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June. Montana, 40, and Mahra, 31, formalized their relationship earlier this summer.

A royal engagement in Paris

French Montana’s representative confirmed that the engagement took place in Paris. The two have since been seen at mosques, upscale restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, and even the Pont des Arts in Paris. Their news comes shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, putting Montana and Mahra’s relationship in the spotlight.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She is widely recognized for her charitable work, her passion for horses, and her strong presence in equestrian circles. Mahra completed her schooling in Dubai before moving to London, where she graduated with a degree in International Relations, Grazia reported.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Mahra’s mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece and is reportedly divorced from Sheikh Mohammed. Known for her philanthropy and active role in her community, Mahra has also gained popularity for her modern approach to life while maintaining her royal responsibilities.

Her personal life has also been in the news. She was previously married to Emirati businessman and royal Sheikh Mana, with whom she shares a daughter. Their marriage ended in 2024 after Mahra accused him of infidelity. Last July, she announced their divorce in a now-viral Instagram post, writing, "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife."

French Montana’s past and celebrity reactions

French Montana was previously married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014. They share a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch. Since his split, Montana has largely kept his relationships private, but his engagement to Sheikha Mahra has gained wide attention.

The couple has not made any public statements about their romance. However, retired NBA player Paul Pierce praised Montana’s choice, saying on his podcast The Truth After Dark, “Man, I’m telling you. Us Black men, I’m telling y’all: we need to follow in French Montana’s steps. You see, he cracking.”

