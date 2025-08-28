When is the Twilight Saga Returning to Theaters? October Re-Release Announced

Fans of The Twilight Saga will soon be able to relive Bella, Edward, and Jacob’s story on the big screen. Lionsgate announced that all five Twilight movies will return to select U.S. theaters this October. The official social media account for the studio, which acquired Summit Entertainment in 2012, teased the re-release on Wednesday, August 27, with a post that read: “Forever Begins Again.”

The films, based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling books, will be screened as a limited-time theatrical event. Though exact dates have not yet been revealed, Lionsgate hinted that more details would be shared soon, writing “Tomorrow” in the caption.

A saga that defined a generation

The Twilight Saga includes Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012). The movies turned Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner into global stars and became a cultural phenomenon.

When the first Twilight film premiered on November 21, 2008, it was made on a relatively small budget but went on to gross USD 408.4 million worldwide. The franchise as a whole earned more than USD 3.3 billion across its five films.

Director Catherine Hardwicke, who helmed the first film, reflected on its lasting appeal in 2023, saying, “Everybody wants to have that first love. That’s just undeniable. That’s just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that’s like a drug….And that’s what I was really trying to create in the movie.”

Here’s what fans can expect

The re-release gives longtime fans a chance to revisit the saga in theaters and offers new audiences the opportunity to experience the story for the first time. From Bella Swan’s discovery of Edward Cullen’s vampire identity to her bond with Jacob Black, the saga follows a love triangle set against the backdrop of supernatural battles between vampires and werewolves.

The final films depict Bella and Edward’s marriage, Bella’s transformation into a vampire, and the birth of their daughter, Renesmee. The story concludes with a climactic standoff against the Volturi, the powerful vampire coven.

With its October re-release, The Twilight Saga is set to bring nostalgia to longtime fans and introduce a new generation to the world of Forks, Washington.

