Who Was Katie Slaton? 1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy and Amy Slaton’s Cousin Passes Away at 37

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Katie Slaton, who appeared on 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside her cousins Tammy and Amy Slaton, has passed away at the age of 37. The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Tuesday, August 26, by Tammy and Amy’s sister Amanda Halterman, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this,” Halterman wrote. “My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday. She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely.”

Katie Slaton passed away on Monday, August 25, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana, according to her obituary on Whitsell Funeral Home’s website. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, August 29, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Katie Slaton’s battle with stage 4 cancer

Earlier this year, Katie was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare form of stomach cancer. She began undergoing chemotherapy treatments shortly after the diagnosis.

Amanda Halterman had previously shared updates on social media about Katie’s health battle. In January, she wrote, “My cousin, Katie Slaton, is bravely fighting stage 4 cancer, and we’re asking for your support in any way you can offer it.”

Tammy Slaton also used her Instagram to ask fans for prayers and donations to help with her cousin’s treatment. “Y’all I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this but if anyone can help, even if it’s a dollar would help my cousin out so much,” Tammy posted, adding, “Our family just found out about her having cancer.”

Here’s how the family remembered Katie

In her tribute, Amanda described Katie as “the life of the party and my best friend.” She added, “I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home. Please pray for my aunt, uncle and cousins but mostly for the babies and for Natalie to be strong.”

The family also expressed gratitude to fans who supported Katie during her cancer journey. Amanda wrote, “Thank you all who has come out and supported her.”

Katie appeared on 1000-Lb. Sisters, most notably in Season 5 when Tammy was released from a weight loss rehab center. The TLC series, which follows the lives of Tammy and Amy as they navigate struggles with obesity, has been on air since 2020.

