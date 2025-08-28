Linkin Park to Headline Lollapalooza India 2026: Mumbai Show Marks Band’s First-Ever India Concert

Linkin Park is officially set to perform in India for the first time as part of Lollapalooza India 2026. The iconic rock band will headline the festival at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026, as part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour.

The announcement was confirmed by both Lollapalooza India and Linkin Park, ending weeks of speculation among fans. Tickets for the festival went live today, August 28, at 12 pm, through BookMyShow and the official Lollapalooza India website.

Mike Shinoda shares message for Indian fans

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda expressed his excitement about the long-awaited debut. He said, “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

The band returned in September 2024 after a seven-year break, introducing co-lead singer Emily Armstrong following Chester Bennington’s passing. Their From Zero World Tour begins in Omaha on August 29, 2025, and will run until June 2026, concluding in Switzerland.

What to expect at Lollapalooza India 2026?

The Mumbai festival will be held on January 24-25, 2026, marking the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India. Previous editions featured global stars like Sting, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, and Indian artists including AP Dhillon, Divine, and Raghu Dixit.

More than 40 artists are expected to perform this year. The full lineup has not yet been revealed, but fans are already speculating names like Niall Horan, Twenty One Pilots, Harry Styles, David Guetta, and Tiësto.

Here’s how to get tickets

General ticket sales started today at 12 noon. Apart from standard passes, fans can opt for premium experiences:

VIP Ticket: Includes a dedicated viewing area near the main stage and access to the VIP Lounge.

Lolla Platinum Pass: Offers air-conditioned lounges, shuttle service between entrances, access to Platinum Pits, and other exclusive services.

