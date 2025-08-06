When Does Episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Come Out? Streaming Date, Time and How to Watch

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty are getting ready for Episode 5, which premieres Wednesday, August 6, at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT on Prime Video. With Season 3 officially at the halfway mark, viewers are eager to see what’s next for Belly Conklin, played by Lola Tung, and her complicated love triangle with the Fisher brothers.

This season, the Amazon Prime Original Series is running for a total of 11 episodes, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays until the series finale on September 17.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

You can stream all new and previous episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty exclusively on Prime Video. The first four episodes of Season 3 are already available, along with all episodes from Seasons 1 and 2. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, there’s no extra cost to watch the show.

What is Season 3 about?

Season 3 continues to follow Belly Conklin, who is torn between brothers Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno). The series, based on the bestselling book trilogy by Jenny Han, explores themes of love, friendship, and grief.

According to the show’s official logline, “(Belly) must decide which brother has her heart.” The season promises emotional twists as the characters deal with “first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Here’s the full The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 release schedule

Episode 5 - Wednesday, Aug. 6

Episode 6 - Wednesday, Aug. 13

Episode 7 - Wednesday, Aug. 20

Episode 8 - Wednesday, Aug. 27

Episode 9 - Wednesday, Sept. 3

Episode 10 - Wednesday, Sept. 10

Episode 11 (Finale) - Wednesday, Sept. 17

Season 3 is the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, wrapping up the beloved coming-of-age journey. With just a few episodes left, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the story and the decision that Belly will make about which Fisher brother to choose.

Whether you’re team Conrad or team Jeremiah, there’s still time to catch up before the finale on September 17. The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video.

