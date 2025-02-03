When Is the Kardashians’ Season 6 Premiering on Hulu? Check Out Other Ventures That Will Hit On OTT Platform

It appears that the fans of the reality TV show The Kardashians won't have to wait that long for the premiere of the sixth season, which is all set to stream on Hulu. The show is slated to premiere on February 6, 2025.

It will surely be once again entertaining to watch the unfoldings on the aforementioned reality show. But this isn’t the only project that Hulu is bringing forth to make this February more exciting. Their lineup for the month includes reality shows, films, documentaries, and much more.

According to Hulu’s website, check the full list below to find out which projects will hit the streamer:

Saturday, February 1:

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

Boruto: Episodes 211 – 293 (Dubbed)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Hope Floats (1998)

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474 – 485 (Dubbed)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Date Movie (2006)

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

Easy A (2010)

First Daughter (2004)

The Fortress (2021)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Just Married (2003)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

The Mummy (2017)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Last Song (2010)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Nightride (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Nomadland (2021)

The Notebook (2004)

Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)

Say Anything (1989)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

The Switch (2010)

Taken (2008)

Taken 3 (2015)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Touch of Pink (2004)

Truth (2015)

27 Dresses (2008)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Wendy (2020)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)

When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

When in Rome (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win (2011)

You Again (2010)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Monday, February 3:

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Kill (2023)

Tuesday, February 4:

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1

Warning (2021)

Sistas: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

The Oval: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Wednesday, February 5:

In the Summers (2024)

My Best Friend’s an Animal: Series Premiere

Thursday, February 6:

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere

Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story (2024)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Friday, February 7:

He Got Game (1998)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Just Wright (2010)

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)

Beloved (1998)

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Black Nativity (2013)

Winner (2024)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Fresh Kills (2023)

Monday, February 10:

Happy Valley (2014)

Endings, Beginnings (2019)

Another Round (2020)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)

The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)

So Undercover (2012)

Tuesday, February 11:

Omni Loop (2024)

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1

Rise of the Footsoldier (2021)

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)

Wednesday, February 12:

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-episode Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Thursday, February 13:

How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1

Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere (2025)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17

Friday, February 14:

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Great Expectations (1998)

Saturday, February 15:

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3 – 4

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3 – 4

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End: Complete Season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Cake Wars: Complete Season 6

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10 – 11

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2 – 3

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3 – 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8 – 9

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4 – 5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5, and 8

My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4 – 5

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2

Sunday, February 16:

The Night Before (2015)

Tuesday, February 18:

Bad Genius (2024)

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Thursday, February 20:

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B

Have You Seen My Son? (2024)

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2

Friday, February 21:

Things Will Be Different (2024)

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere (2025)

Monday, February 24:

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)

Tuesday, February 25:

Ghostlight (2024)

Wednesday, February 26:

Shoresy: Complete Season 4

Big George Foreman (2023)

Thursday, February 27:

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

Friday, February 28:

John Crist: I Got Questions (2015)

Dead Money (2024)

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)

Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa Special (2024)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)