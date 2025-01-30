When Will Austin Butler's Caught Stealing Hit Theaters? Find Out Which Other Sony Venture Got a New Release Date
Know the release date of Caught Stealing along with the updated release date of another project distributed by Sony. Check it out below.
People who were excited about the Austin Butler-starrer Caught Stealing can calm down as the release date has finally been revealed. This exciting venture will hit theaters on August 29, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Insidious 6, originally slated for release on the same date, has been rescheduled, per reports. Caught Stealing, distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, is directed by Darren Aronofsky. The movie is based on the book of the same name by Charlie Huston.
The project revolves around a former baseball player, Hank Thompson (portrayed by Butler), who suddenly finds himself entangled in the New York City crime underworld during the 1990s.
The film, produced by Protozoa Pictures (per Wikipedia), features an impressive cast, including Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, Bad Bunny, and Matt King.
As for other Sony-distributed films, the sixth installment of Insidious—still awaiting an official title—is now slated for release on August 21, 2026. It was previously announced that the film would release on August 29, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie will be directed by Patrick Wilson, who has appeared in previous Insidious installments. Wilson will also star in the film alongside Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne.
The last Insidious movie, titled Insidious: The Red Door (released in 2023), was also directed by Wilson and turned out to be a box office success. It reportedly earned USD 189 million globally against a modest USD 16 million budget.
Additionally, an untitled Marvel project, originally slated for release on June 27, 2025, has been removed from Sony's calendar. This decision follows the box office failures of Kraven the Hunter and the underperformance of Madame Web.
