Who Is Ryan Kiera Armstrong? Actress Handpicked by Sarah Michelle Gellar for the Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer legacy continues as Sarah Michelle Gellar officially passes the stake to rising star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in Hulu’s next-gen reboot.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, forever known as Buffy Summers, has personally introduced Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the chosen one for Hulu’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. With Gellar onboard as both executive producer and cast member, the next era of the Buffyverse is officially underway.
In a heartfelt reveal posted to Instagram on May 15, Gellar surprised Armstrong with the offer: “Will you be my chosen one?” The moment left Armstrong in tears as she realized she’d landed the iconic role. “This is so exciting, oh my God,” she exclaimed, visibly overwhelmed.
Gellar praised her young successor, writing, “From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl I wanted by my side... Her emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift.”
At just 15, Armstrong mirrors Gellar’s own beginnings—Sarah was 18 when she first played Buffy. Despite her age, Armstrong already has an impressive résumé. She began acting at 7, with standout roles in Anne with an E, Black Widow, The Tomorrow War, and American Horror Story. Most recently, she joined the Star Wars universe in Disney+’s Skeleton Crew.
Off-screen, Armstrong is also a model, having appeared in a Zara campaign and starred in The Green Dress project with designer Georgina Curtis. Her on-screen family credits include playing the daughter of Amanda Seyfried in The Art of Racing in the Rain and Zac Efron in Firestarter—performances that earned her praise from both stars.
In a 2024 teaser, Armstrong also hinted at a mystery collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly involving motion capture tech, sparking rumors of her involvement in a video game adaptation—possibly The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
With Sarah Michelle Gellar’s blessing and years of experience behind her, Ryan Kiera Armstrong is ready to redefine what it means to be a slayer. As the Buffyverse expands, one thing’s for certain: this new chosen one is stepping into the shadows with power, poise, and the legacy of a generation at her back.
