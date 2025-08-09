Will Sydney Sweeney Star in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Here’s Why Fans Think So

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the highly anticipated films. With Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway set to bring back their iconic characters to the screens, the fans speculate whether Sydney Sweeney will make a cameo in the movie.

While there has been no official confirmation of the actress joining the original cast members for the sequel to the 2006 hit film, fans speculate after she was spotted on the streets of New York, closer to the sets.

Sydney recently made headlines for her jeans ad campaign, catching the attention of fans across the globe.

What can fans expect from The Devil Wears Prada 2?

As for the upcoming sequel film, Hathaway’s Andy Sachs and Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton will supposedly face off with Streep’s Miranda Priestley as she navigates through the downfall of her magazine.

According to the recent clips and photos that were released from the sets of the new movie, Hathaway, in her character, went on to romance Patrick Brammal, hinting at Andy’s new romance after moving on from Nate.

In the original film, the fans witnessed that due to the constant workload from being Miranda’s assistant, Andy had to throw her personal life out of the window, which led to her breaking up with Nate.

At the end of the film, however, it is showcased that Sachs meets with Nate and tells him about her leaving the magazine and heading towards a new start.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be based on the follow-up novel by Lauren Weisberg, which is titled "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.”

Meanwhile, for Sweeney, the actress was clicked in a blue hoodie, and it looked like she stepped out of the movie set. Amid the online buzz over her jeans ad, the actress will next appear in season 3 of Euphoria.

