HYBE confirms Youngseo’s exit from rookie group I'LL-IT; group to debut with Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Yunah, Moka

On January 5, BELIFT LAB released an official statement regarding the future plan of its new K-pop girl group, I’LL-IT. The rookie group will debut as a five-member group, without Youngseo.

I’LL-IT was formed through a survival reality program titled R U Next?, which aired on JTBC in September 2023. Initially, the girl group consisted of six members, including Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka, Yunah and Youngseo. Yongseo gained popularity during the reality show as she secured the second position overall.

BELIFT LAB confirms Yeongseo’s departure from new girl group I’LL-IT

HYBE LABELS’ subsidiary, BELIFT LAB, has issued an official statement about Yeongseo’s departure from the group I’LL-IT. The agency said that after in-depth discussions about I’LL-IT’s future, BELIFT LAB and Youngseo have mutually decided to terminate the exclusive contract. The team has arrived at this conclusion after careful consideration of the artist’s wishes.

The agency added that it is committed to supporting I’LL-IT’s debut and upcoming endeavors and wishes all the best to Youngseo for her future plans. The company further requested, “Please refrain from spreading any speculations or misunderstandings regarding this matter.”

HYBE’s rookie group I’LL-IT will debut with five members, Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka, and Yunah

After Yeongseo’s withdrawal from the group, I’LL-IT’s final lineup includes 5-members, Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka, and Yunah. K-netizens have been eagerly waiting for the rookie group’s debut and Yeongseo’s exit has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Fans have expressed their sadness online using the hashtag #AlwaysWithYoungseo, as they are not able to believe that a trainee who worked so hard, has decided to part ways from I’LL-IT.

Meanwhile, some fans have shared warm wishes for the singer and commented that they are looking forward to her debut, whenever that happens!

