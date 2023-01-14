HYBE Label artists NewJeans and SEVENTEEN make strides with their recent popular tracks Ditto and HOT

NewJeans entered the UK's official singles chart 'Top 100' for the first time since their debut with the new song 'Ditto'. According to the chart released on the 13th (local time), this song ranked 95th on the 'Top 100' chart. 'Ditto' is a song that NewJeans introduced for the first winter with their fans, and it rose to the top of major music sites in Korea right after its release.

The 'monster rookies' NewJeans, who entered their 5th month of debut, are doing an overwhelming job. In addition to the long-term box office success of their debut songs, they are building new records by succeeding in consecutive box office hits with two of their recently released singles. NewJeans released their first single album 'OMG' on January 2nd. This album, which contains the title song 'OMG' and 'Ditto', which was released in advance last month, talks about a relationship once again in a slightly strange distance and a little unfamiliar background, showing NewJeans' unique winter sensibility.

Immediately after its release, ‘Ditto’ landed at No. 1 on the real-time charts of Melon, Bugs, and Genie on domestic music sites, and also entered the Melon Weekly Chart at No. 1. Following this, ‘Ditto’ has been holding the No. 1 spot on the weekly chart for three consecutive weeks. On the Spotify 'Daily Top Song Global' chart, it ranked 19th with 3.26 million daily streams (as of December 20). Following BTS and BLACKPINK, NewJeans is the only group with more than 3 million global daily streams.

'OMG', which was released following 'Ditto', which reached No. 1, also quickly swept the top of the charts and succeeded as a box office success. It ranked first on the real-time music charts in Korea, and ranked second on the daily chart after 'Dito'. It continued to receive enthusiastic responses abroad. It settled at 25th place on the Spotify 'Daily Top Song Global' chart (as of the 6th) and 95th place on the 'Weekly Top Song Global' chart (first week of January).

NewJeans’ album sales:

The album sales also increased significantly compared to the previous work. According to Hanteo Chart, an album sales statistics site on the 8th, 'OMG' sold a total of 701,241 copies during the week of its release. On the second day of release, it recorded cumulative sales of 580,000 copies and achieved a half-million seller (500,000 copies). New Jeans, who set a new record (310,000 copies) in the first week of a girl group debut album release with their previous album 'New Jeans', sold more than twice the record at that time with 'OMG'.

NewJeans, which debuted at the end of July last year, created a syndrome with title songs such as 'Attention' and 'Hype Boy' from their first mini-album 'NewJeans'. At the time, 'Attention' recorded the highest score on the real-time, daily, weekly, and monthly charts of domestic music sites such as Melon, Genie, Flo, Bugs, and Vibe. 1 on the Circle Digital Chart for the month of August. 'Hype Boy' followed that, dominating the music charts by ranking 2nd and 3rd. It also entered the US Spotify weekly chart as the first debut song by a K-pop group.

According to the agency Pledis Entertainment on January 14th, SEVENTEEN’s music video for the title song ‘Hot’ on their 4th regular album ‘Face the Sun’ released in May last year had 100 million views on YouTube. This is the first achievement in seven and a half months, and it is a new record of reaching 100 million views in the shortest period among SEVENTEEN’s music videos. ‘Hot’ is a song that contains the message to move forward with courage enough to face the scorching sun head-on. The harmony of Western guitar sounds in the hip-hop genre stands out.

The main concept of the 'Hot' music video is 'Shoot the Sun'. It expressed SEVENTEEN will and ambition contained in 'Face the Sun'. Pledis introduced, "The music video, which features a more free and unconventional image of SEVENTEEN, shows the provocative yet bold energy of SEVENTEEN." Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN has a total of 5 music videos with views in millions, including 'Hot'.While the music video for 'I Don’t Want to Cry' exceeded 200 million views, the music videos for 'Clap,' 'Very Nice,' and 'Left & Right' each had more than 100 million views.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS Unit:

SEVENTEEN’s unit 'Boo Seok Soon', comeback after 5 years. SEVENTEEN unit 'Boo Seok Soon' will release a single album on February 6th and make a comeback, Pledis Entertainment announced on January 9th. Boo Seok Soon is a unit consisting of SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan (Boo Seungkwan), Dokyeom (Lee Seok Min), and Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung). It is the first time in 5 years that Seventeen has released a new album since the digital single 'Unstoppable' released in March 2018. Details about the album, such as the name of the album and the songs included, have not yet been released.

