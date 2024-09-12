88 line friends: Love Next Door's Jung Hae In opens up about friendship with Kim Soo Hyun, Ahn Bo Hyun and Im Siwan

Jung Hae In, who is currently starring in the hit romance comedy Love Next Door, revealed the friendship shared by actors born in 1988 which include Kim Soo Hyun, Ahn Bo Hyun and Im Siwan. Jung Hae In has been attracting a lot of attention recently with the success of Love Next Door and the critical acclaim received by his latest film Veteran 2.

Jung Hae In appeared as a guest in the latest episode of Donor Hyeong. In episode 9, the host mentioned that the actors born in 1988 all look very young. They even mentioned Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun. Replying to this, Jung Hae In added that he is friends with the actor too. He also added Ahn Bo Hyun and Im Siwan to the list of his actor friends, all of whom were born in 1988. See Jung Hae In talk about his friendship with the actors below.

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun. He has worked on several hits like My Love From the Star, It's Okay Not to Be Okay and Queen of Tears.

Ahn Bo Hyun made his debut in 2014 with the KBS drama Golden Cross. He was last seen in the hit series Flex X Cop. The actor is known for his roles in Yumi's Cells, Itaewon Class, See You in My 19th Life and more.

Advertisement

Im Siwan debuted in 2011 with the film Ronin Pop. Since then, the actor has been a part of several hits like Strangers From Hell, Misaeng, Run On, Summer Strike and more. His latest drama was the nostalgic comedy thriller Boyhood. He will be appearing in Squid Game Season 2.

ALSO READ: ‘Felt comfortable right away’: Park Shin Hye compliments The Judge from Hell co-star Kim Jae Young’s personality