Jang Ki Yong joins UAA, shares agency with Now We Are Breaking Up co-star Song Hye Kyo after YG Ent exit

Jang Ki Yong has officially found a new agency! The talented actor, known for his striking screen presence and diverse acting range, has signed an exclusive contract with United Artists Agency (UAA), joining a star-studded roster that includes Song Hye Kyo, with whom he previously worked in the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up.

On February 23, UAA confirmed the news, expressing their excitement over welcoming Jang Ki Yong into their family. In an official statement, the agency praised his charm and acting skills, stating, “Jang Ki Yong has become a new member of the UAA family. Jang Ki Yong is an actor with a unique and remarkable charm that can’t be compared to any other actors”, as quoted by Soompi.

UAA expressed their commitment to helping Jang Ki Yong reach new heights in his career, emphasizing their dedication to providing him with the best opportunities to showcase his full potential as an actor. The agency aims to support him in taking on diverse and challenging roles, ensuring steady growth in the industry.

Jang Ki Yong’s decision to join UAA comes after parting ways with YG Entertainment, the agency that had managed his career for years. His departure was prompted by YG’s decision to shut down its actor management division and shift its focus entirely to music. With this change, the actor sought new representation that could better support his future projects.

Since his debut, Jang Ki Yong has steadily built an impressive resume, showcasing his ability to take on a variety of roles across different genres. He first gained attention for his performances in The Boy Next Door and Go Back Couple before landing leading roles that solidified his status as a rising star. His role in Come and Hug Me marked a turning point in his career, where he portrayed a man struggling with a painful past, earning him critical acclaim. He continued to impress audiences with his diverse performances in dramas such as Kill It, where he played a skilled assassin, and Search: WWW, where he took on a more romantic and charismatic role.

The actor also showcased his versatility in fantasy and thriller dramas like Born Again and My Roommate Is a Gumiho, proving that he can effortlessly switch between intense, action-packed roles and lighthearted romantic characters. Now with this new agency backing him, fans are eager to see what the future holds for Jang Ki Yong.