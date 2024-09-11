2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships shares thrilling Chuseok showdown ahead of September 16 premiere; WATCH

The much anticipated 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) is gearing up for a thrilling Chuseok special, set to make its grand return on September 16. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this beloved K-pop sports extravaganza is back, promising a fresh and exhilarating lineup of events for fans.

In the lead-up to the Chuseok broadcast, MBC has unveiled a sneak peek of what’s in store for viewers. This year's ISAC will feature idols competing across five main event categories: track and field, archery, futsal, dance sports, and a new addition to the roster: street dance. Each category will show South Korea's K-pop stars' diverse talents and athletic prowess.

Watch the exciting teaser for ISAC 2024 here;

The excitement surrounding the event is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite idols step out of the studio and onto the sports field. This year’s ISAC promises to be particularly special, with a mix of returning favorites and fresh faces from the K-pop scene.

Earlier, it was revealed that ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, known for his impressive debut, already caught attention with his archery skills. Meanwhile, other standout performances have come from NMIXX’s Sullyoon, who clinched gold in a fierce competition, and KISSOFLIFE’s Julie, who also excelled in the athletic challenges. WayV’s Xiaojun and ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong have also shown remarkable talent, contributing to the high stakes and competitive spirit of the championships.

Advertisement

The star-studded lineup for ISAC 2024 includes a diverse array of K-pop groups and soloists, such as 82MAJOR, AMPER, ONE, ATBO, JUST B, EWAVE, Billlie, Blitzers, and many more. Notably, groups like NCT Wish, STAYC, The Boyz, and WayV will bring their A-game to the competition, adding to the anticipation.

The 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships, hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Chan Won, Kang Daniel, NMIXX’s Haewon, STAYC’s Sieun, and Din Din, will be broadcast in several parts from September 16 to 18, making it a must-watch event for K-pop enthusiasts. As the countdown to the Chuseok special continues, fans can look forward to a showcase of athleticism, camaraderie, and, of course, a few surprises along the way.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ, Weeekly, VANNER, more K-pop groups CONFIRMED to participate in 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championship