Kim Sae Ron's aunt accuses Kim Soo Hyun's agency of attempting to rip actress off of 20 billion KRW after DUI case

Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron has led to new allegations. Kim Sae Ron's aunt claims that GOLDMEDALIST, the late actress's former agency, attempted to extort her. The issue stems from Kim Sae Ron's 2022 DUI incident, which left her with a 700 million KRW (487,540 USD) debt. Her aunt alleged that GOLDMEDALIST initially inflated the debt in an attempt to deceive her before reverting to the actual amount.

As reported on the online Korean celebrity discussion portal theqoo, Kim Sae Ron 's aunt accused Kim Soo Hyun's agency of attempting to extort 19 billion KRW from the actress—an amount 300 million KRW higher than the original amount . According to the unnamed aunt, GOLDMEDALIST demanded a lump sum payment of 20 billion KRW. She then reportedly investigated the matter herself to understand the basis of the additional amount demanded. Regarding this, she stated, "The penalty fees were ridiculous."

Kim Sae Ron's aunt shared that the family wanted to visit and compensate the households affected by the power outage caused by Kim Sae Ron's 2022 DUI incident , in which she crashed into a transformer. She explained, "We genuinely tried to investigate and compensate them." However, despite their efforts to make amends, GOLDMEDALIST intervened, assuring the family that they would handle everything. Unfortunately, the aunt revealed that the agency ultimately betrayed Kim Sae Ron's family.

Believing that the company would have a plan and actively help resolve the issue for Sae Ron's sake, the family entrusted the matter to GOLDMEDALIST. However, instead of assisting, the agency allegedly shifted all the blame onto the family and unexpectedly sent a letter demanding 700 million KRW (approximately 480,000 USD). They even went so far as to hire three lawyers to send a certified notice.

Following this, Kim Sae Ron reportedly attempted to contact Kim Soo Hyun multiple times, but he allegedly ignored her attempts.