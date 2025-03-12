'Pure evil': Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram update on Kim Sae Ron’s death day sparks MASSIVE backlash

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025 — the same day as her alleged boyfriend Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday. This coincidence has sparked a wave of intense scrutiny and online discussions, especially after fans unearthed an Instagram update that Kim Soo-hyun had shared on that day.

In the post, Kim Soo Hyun expressed his gratitude for the birthday gifts, flowers, and well-wishes he received from fans.

The photo showed a festive setup with balloons and loads of gifts from his fans. However, the timing of this post has raised many questions. Fans quickly pointed out that it seemed insensitive for Kim Soo Hyun to celebrate on the same day Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away.

The resurfaced birthday post has triggered a flood of disappointment and outrage. Some fans questioned his actions, with one commenting, “It makes me disillusioned that he’s still accepting gifts from fans,” while another wrote, “He was celebrating when she died.” Another one shared, "He is pure evil".

This reaction highlights the emotional response many are having as they struggle to reconcile the actor’s behavior with the gravity of the situation.

This has only fueled the ongoing controversy. Kim Sae Ron's family, particularly her aunt, has publicly blamed Kim Soo Hyun for her death, adding to the already intense online discourse.

While Kim Soo Hyun's agency has strongly denied these accusations, calling them false and harmful, the backlash continues to grow. Fans have taken to social media to dig deeper into the actor’s past posts, hoping to find any clue that might connect him to Kim Sae Ron.

As this controversy unfolds, it remains clear that the public is closely watching, eager to understand the truth behind the relationship between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's relationship.

Kim Sae Ron, 24, was found dead at her residence in Seoul by her friends. According to the Korea Times, the police have suggested that there was no foul play involved in her death.