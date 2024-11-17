Min Kyung Hoon gets married with former Knowing Bros producer in intimate wedding

Min Kyung Hoon tied the knot with Shin Ki Eun, the former Knowing Bros producer on November 17, 2024. The singer announced the news through his social media a while back through an elaborate letter to fans. The ceremony was held privately among friends and family. However, his co-star from Knowing Bros was nowhere to be seen following the illegal gambling allegations.

On November 17, 2024, several social media posts of Min Kyung Hoon surfaced from his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Shin Ki Eun. The ceremony was held in the Dynasty Hall of the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The event was attended by all the hosts from Knowing Bros including Kang Ho Dong, Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Soo Geun, Kim Young Chul, Kim Heechul, Lee Sang Min, and Shindong. Other Super Junior members including Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun were also seen.

Min Kyung Hoon made his debut in the South Korean music industry as the lead vocalist for the rock band BUZZ in 2002. Formed by Aiwon Entertainment, apart from Min Kyung Hoon, the group currently consists of four members including Yoon Woo Hyun, Son Sung Hee, Kim Ye Joon, and Shin Joon Ki. Moreover, the artist is also part of the duo Universe Cowards along with Super Juniors’ Kim Heechul.

However, Min Kyung Hoon was missing from the ceremony due to his illegal gambling case. It was previously reported that Lee Jin Ho borrowed money from celebrities such as BTS' Jimin, Young Tak, and Lee Soo Geun, and failed to return it on time. Several celebrities who lent money to him without formal promissory notes are now facing significant tax liabilities. Tax authorities have categorized these transactions as "gifts" rather than loans, leading to additional tax burdens for the lenders.

Moreover, Lee Jin Ho admitted to the wrongdoings and released a statement revealing that in 2020, he inadvertently began gambling on an illegal online site, leading to overwhelming debts. After receiving stern warnings from acquaintances and fearing he might lose his career, he quit gambling, but he had already received financial help from others. He has been diligently repaying the debts each month and plans to continue doing so for life. He expressed deep regret for his actions and promised to cooperate with the police investigation while accepting responsibility for his mistakes.

