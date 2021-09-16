EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for Sukoon - Spends a year to curate his special music album

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have always been known for the grand sets, hard hitting drama and of course, soulful melodies. While he has worked with independent music directors in early days of his career, he turned a composer himself for films like Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. And now, we have learnt that the filmmaker is all set to launch his maiden independent music album, Sukoon.

According to a source close to the development, SLB has spent a lot of time in creating the album as it’s deeply personal and special. “SLB has spent over a year to create Sukoon. Like all his films, he is aiming for perfection and his vision to come to life with every chord and verse of the song. The album will see an exceptional collaboration of some of the best musicians and notable singers of our industry. This will indeed be a most memorable one for us in 2021 as he celebrates 25 years in cinema,” the source shared.

The album is expected to be launched digitally soon, with the top names of the industry coming on board to sing the Bhansali composed tunes. On the direction front, SLB is set for the release of ’s Gangubai. The principal shoot of the film is wrapped up and the makers are awaiting the cinema halls to reopen at full capacity before bringing it on the big screen. The biopic also features in an extended cameo.

He is also overseeing the digital series, Heera Mandi for Netflix and is expected to direct two episodes of the web-show. His next after Gangubai is Baiju Bawra. The buzz suggests that the film will mark a reunion of and Alia Bhatt after Gullly Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

