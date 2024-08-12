My Sweet Mobster and Uhm Tae Goo top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings; Serendipity's Embrace takes second spot

My Sweet Mobster starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sunhwa topped the list of most buzzworthy dramas this week. Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's Serendipity's Embrace took the second place on the list. My Sweet Mobster's Uhm Tae Goo ranked first on the list of most buzzworthy actors for this week. See the full list here.

According to Good Data Corporation's weekly list, My Sweet Mobster took first place on the most buzzworthy drama rankings followed by Serendipity's Embrace. The rankings are created after considering news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about currently airing dramas and upcoming dramas.

My Sweet Mobster's Uhm Tae Goo topped the list of the most buzzworthy K-drama actors for this week followed by Serendipity's Embrace's Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun.

My Sweet Mobster tells the story of Seo Ji Hwan, who used to be a gangster but now works as a CEO. He tries to hire gangsters in his company in hopes that they will lead a clean life. Go Eun Ha is a YouTuber who makes content for children. One of her childhood memories is of a boy who used to play with her. He was the only kid who used to interact with her. One day, while working part-time, she comes across Seo Ji Hwan, who seems to know her already.

Most buzzworthy K-dramas this week:

My Sweet Mobster Serendipity's Embrace The Auditor's Miss Night and Day Good Partner Bad Memory Eraser Love Next Door Your Honor Romance in the House Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Most buzzworthy K-drama actors this week:

Uhm Tae Goo- My Sweet Mobster Chae Jong Hyeop- Serendipity's Embrace Kim So Hyun - Serendipity's Embrace Shin Ha Kyun- The Auditors Han Sun Hwa- The Auditors Jeong Eunji- Miss Night and Day Jin Goo- The Auditors Lee Jung Eun- Miss Night and Day Kim Jae Joong- Bad Memory Eraser Choi Jin Hyuk- Miss Night and Day

