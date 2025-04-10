5 high on-content web series on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 you will love to discuss with friends after binge-watching: Scoop to Murshid

The advent of streaming platforms has given creators the liberty of telling stories that can’t be otherwise made in a movie. Even though the viewers are flooded with great content online, there are some web series that leave the viewers wanting more. Hence, we handpicked these web shows on OTT that you can’t stop talking about after binge-watching them.

5 web shows you can’t stop talking about:

1. Scoop

Where to watch: Netflix

First up we have Hansal Mehta’s crime-drama TV series, Scoop. The intriguing show is based on the real-life story of former journalist Jigna Vora, based on her memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. While Karishma Tanna takes the lead, she is joined by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Neha Mishra, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani.

2. Made In Heaven

Where to watch: Prime Video

Made In Heaven is a romantic drama TV series that narrates the tale of two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made In Heaven. It explores modern-day relationships along with the complexities they come with. The two-season series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Mona Singh.

3. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Where to watch: Netflix

After taking over big screens, Sanjay Leela Bhansali created Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar for OTT. While the performances, larger-than-life sets, costumes, look and feel of the show impressed the audience, its captivating storyline kept viewers hooked. The period drama TV series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, and many others. It has been renewed for a second season.

4. Paatal Lok

Where to watch: Prime Video

Next up on this list is Sudip Sharma’s Paatal Lok. We bet most of you must have already binge-watched this crime-thriller TV series. But if you haven’t, then take this as a sign. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi.

5. Murshid

Where to watch: Zee5

In Shravan Tiwari’s Murshid, we see a retired gangster returning to his roots when it comes to his family’s safety. It’s the never-ending twist and tale in the crime thriller series that will not just keep you engaged but also discuss its plot with your friends. It features Kay Kay Menon along with Tanuj Virwani and others.

