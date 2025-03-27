5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 to keep you entertained till the last frame: Shaitaan to Laapataa Ladies

The success of a movie is measured by the way it can keep the audience engaged and hooked till the last frame. In the past, there have been movies that not only came as a pleasant surprise but guaranteed entertainment, entertainment, and pure entertainment. From Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan to Kiran Rao’s directorial movie, Laapataa Ladies, take a look at five films that will keep you entertained till the last frame.

5 movies on OTT that shouldn’t be missed:

1. Shaitaan

Where to watch: Netflix

Shaitaan is one of those films that made noise with its commendable storyline and impactful performances by the actors. The supernatural horror film showcased how far a father can go to protect his family from evil. The 2024 Vikas Bahl movie stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, and is sure to keep you hooked till the last frame.

2. Laapataa Ladies

Where to watch: Netflix

After years, Kiran Rao took over the director’s seat and came up with Laapataa Ladies. At first, the comedy-drama film comes across as a harmless entertainer, made purely to entertain the audience. However, the way Rao skillfully highlighted the evils of society through the film is truly commendable. If you haven’t watched this award-winning film then this is your sign!

3. Chhorii

Where to watch: Prime Video

If you love nail-biting horror films, then Chhorii should be on your list of must-watch movies. The 2021 film, helmed by Vishal Furia, is a remake of the Marathi-language movie, Lapachhapi. Led by Nushrratt Bharuccha, it also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal.

Advertisement

4. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Where to watch: Prime Video

On a lighter note, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is one absolute entertainer that has drama, romance, and comedy in equal measure. Luv Ranjan brought together Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh and created a blockbuster that will keep you glued to the last frame.

5. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, in this list of entertaining movies, we have Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. It’s not just a film; it’s a tribute to the war heroes of the 2016 Uri attack. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the movie also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina, and others.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!