5 unconventional movies on Disney+ Hotstar that will leave you spellbound: Haraamkhor to The Storyteller
With the advent of multiple streaming platforms, the audience has been flooded with content from all corners. But sometimes, having too many options can also be overwhelming. Hence, we handpicked five unconventional movies on Disney+ Hotstar that will leave you spellbound. Check them out below!
1. Haraamkhor
Haraamkhor is a romantic black comedy film directed by Shlok Sharma. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. Shot in just 16 days, the premiered at the 21st annual New York Indian Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Interestingly, Nawazuddin received the Best Actor award at the NYIFF. The story showcases the complex and illicit relationship between a teacher and a young and confused teenager.
2. The Storyteller
The Storyteller, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, is based on Satyajit Ray's short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’. It features Paresh Rawal in the role of Tarini Khuro, and Adil Hussain as a troubled businessman. Produced by Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films, its music is composed by Hriju Roy. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28, 2025.
3. Babli Bouncer
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia takes centre stage as Babli Tanwar in the drama film, Babli Bouncer. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie narrates the story of a street-smart woman who becomes a bouncer at a nightclub. Produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey under the banners Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, it premiered on September 23, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.
4. Munjya
Aditya Sarpotdar Munjya became a huge rage among the audience after its OTT release, back in 2024. The horror-comedy film showcases the life and struggles of a young man who is connected with a vengeful spirit, the Munjya. In the quest to protect his family and his love from the spirit, the man goes to every extent, promising the audience a lot of laughter and intense scenes in the process. The sleeper hit features Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj, and Mona Singh.
5. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is the debut movie of veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur. The rom-com features late legendary actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri in the lead role. It will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar on February 11, 2025.
