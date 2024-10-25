9 movies on Netflix whose songs have a ‘fitoor’ on our minds more than the film

Hindi movies are rightly known for their beautiful and timeless melodies. Many-a-times, Bollywood filmmakers get involved in its music to such an extent that it overpowers the entire film. But there’s nothing bad about it, right? There have been quite a few instances where we have ended up watching a film just because of its beautiful album. In this article, we have enlisted some of the movies on Netflix whose music we think ruled our hearts more than the film. Check it out.

9 movies on Netflix whose songs we loved more than the film

1. Mr And Mrs Mahi (2024)

Director: Sharan Sharma

Sharan Sharma IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab Genre: Sports, Drama, Romance

The latest released sports-drama film was about a couple who had a shared interest for cricket. The intent of the film was at the right place, however, it couldn’t leave the impact that we expected it to have. Rather, it was the soulful tracks from Sachin-Jigar’s musical album, like Tu Hai Toh and Agar Ho Tum we couldn’t stop singing after the credits roll.

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Bassi

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Bassi Genre: Comedy, Romance

Had it not been the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha and the glamorous yet quintessential Bollywood-style cinema of Luv Ranjan, the movie wouldn’t have been the same. It has already been more than a year yet the epic party number, Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai to the romantic track Jaadui and heartbreak anthem O Bedardeya curated by Pritam top everyone’s playlist.

3. Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma Genre: Romance, Drama

The expectations from this film were quite high. Though the romantic drama might have had its own fate, we’re glad we got to witness the most beautiful musical album from Pritam. No wonder, the master filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has never compromised on the music of his films and it is just a treat to the ears and eyes.

4. Zero (2018)

Hearing the movie title, did the iconic music from the film play in your mind too? The romantic-drama film, with a blend of romantic storyline, also had its comic elements. Nevertheless, the story of a vertically challenged man’s attempt to balance his love for a cerebral palsy-affected scientist with his adoration of a movie star seems to have a faded impact. Thanks to Ajay-Atul for his contribution in giving the songs we continue to enjoy.

5. Ok Jaanu (2017)

Director: Shaad Ali

Shaad Ali IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika Singh

Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika Singh Genre: Drama, Romance

After Aashiqui 2, expectations from Ok Jaanu following its lead cast, were sky-high. Rightly so, watching Shraddha and Aditya’s chemistry is a sight to behold. However, rather than watching an entire film, seeing them spread their magic in timeless melodies created by AR Rahman like the iconic Humma song, Enna Sona and Ok Jaanu was our way to deal with the film’s storyline.

6. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Genre: Romance, Drama

Had it not been for the trio of Imtiaz Ali, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma; it remains uncertain if the romantic-drama would’ve been afresh in our memories. The story was rightfully in place and shot around the world. Nevertheless, we missed the grip probably because it had too much of Love Aaj Kal nostalgia attached to it.

The ever so beautiful and soul-stirring music by Pritam with an endearing chemistry in romantic tracks like Hawayein is what kept us hooked to the screens.

7. Fitoor (2016)

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Cast: Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Ajay Devgn

Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Ajay Devgn Genre: Romance, Drama

How can we not mention the film which is truly one of its kind! An adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel, Great Expectations, the movie narrates the story of a young artist, Noor, who falls in love with a wealthy and beautiful socialite, Firdaus. The relationship is intertwined by the troubled past associated with Firdaus' guardian.

As much as the film looked aesthetically sound and more like artistry, Amit Trivedi did full justice to its musical album.

8. Gori Tere Pyar Mein (2013)

Director: Punit Malhotra

Punit Malhotra IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor

Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Did nostalgia just hit you a little hard? The romantic-comedy drama story narrated the love-story between a carefree and charming boy, Sriram who falls in love with a passionate social worker, Dia. Things go unplanned after he lies to Dia and has to fulfill a condition to get her back. As merry as it sounds, it was only Vishal-Shekhar’s catchy and upbeat tracks like Tooh, Naina and more we keep crooning to date.

9. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Zenobia Shroff, Imran Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Zenobia Shroff, Imran Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor Genre: Comedy Drama, Romance

Last but not the least is Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, a rom-com that narrates the love story between Rahul, a conservative and melancholic guy and Riana, a happy-go-lucky and full-of- life girl. Though it has already been a long time since the film was released, nevertheless, it has always been Vishal-Shekhar’s music that takes us back to its musical album.

Which of these films according to you has the most beautiful musical album?

