8 best movies and shows on Netflix about female friendships to ensure gala time with your girl gang

Female friendships are indeed the most beautiful and cherished bonds. It is the purest form of love where women cheer and support women, contrary to popular belief. Who better than Bollywood could explore this genre? So, here is a list of some of the hand-picked movies and shows on Netflix about female friendships that ensure pure entertainment for you to watch with your girl gang on your next get-together.

8 best Netflix movies and shows about female friendships that you can’t miss

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Director : Ayan Mukerji

: Ayan Mukerji Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

The 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani primarily celebrates friendship and romance. Nevertheless, one of the most beautiful bonds we see is between Aditi and Naina. The way they value and support each other is what pure and genuine friendship looks like.

They shatter the stereotypes of female rivalry and bring the best out of each other. While Aditi could encourage Naina to explore her adventurous side, the latter provided emotional stability to Aditi. They not only shared laughter, tears, and secrets but also challenged and inspired each other.

2. Crew

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Rajesh A Krishnan Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Crew is a heist comedy film led by three women from different walks of life. While they have their own reasons for carrying out this risky task, they support each other throughout the process. We see female empowerment and friendship packaged with a lot of humor, entertainment, and a quintessential Bollywood touch.

3. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Director: Uttam Domale

Uttam Domale Cast: Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey

Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Genre: Reality series

Are you fascinated by the lives of Bollywood celebrities? If you want to have a firsthand experience of their lives, then Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives blends drama, entertainment, and comedy—all in one. As the title suggests, the reality drama series is woven around the strong bond of friendship between Bollywood wives Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

It gives you an authentic, raw, and surreal experience by delving into their dynamics. The diva wives also have their happy and vulnerable moments. We also get to see them humorously pulling each other’s leg, and that’s what defines a true friendship, isn’t it?

4. Laapataa Ladies

Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Geeta Aggarwal Verma

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Geeta Aggarwal Verma IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama

The multi-layered Laapataa Ladies also shows women supporting women. Whether it was Jaya and Yashoda or Phool and Manju Maai, despite their age differences, we see a heartwarming bond that they develop. In this sweet emotional connection, they share laughter and tears and encourage each other to navigate hardships by finding their voice and confidence.

5. Sukhee

Director: Sonal Joshi, Kuldeep Singh

Sonal Joshi, Kuldeep Singh Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Sejal Gupta

Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Sejal Gupta IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Sukhee is another heart-warming story that wholeheartedly celebrates female friendships and reminds us of the value of our ‘girl’ friends. While it narrates the story of a homemaker’s mundane life as she navigates life’s challenges, relationships, and her own identity, it is her college friends who reignite her lost spark.

They have their shared laughter and adventures while supporting each other through life’s ups and downs.

6. Dhak Dhak

Director: Tarun Dudeja

Tarun Dudeja Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi

Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Genre: Roadtrip, drama

If you haven’t seen Dhak Dhak, you’re truly missing out on a beautiful tale of women's friendship. It is a story about four women from different age groups who embark on a road trip while they explore life and relationships and form unbreakable bonds.

The story narration remains authentic to the core as it accentuates individuality and makes empowering choices throughout their trip.

7. Double XL

Director: Satram Ramani

Satram Ramani Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Genre: Buddy Comedy, Drama

As the title suggests, Double XL is another beautiful story that aims to spread body positivity by following the journey of two women. It challenges societal beauty standards and body shaming by narrating the story of Saira and Rajshree. It inspires self-love and acceptance, which is heartwarming to see.

8. Thank You For Coming

Director: Karan Boolani

Karan Boolani Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, Anil Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, Anil Kapoor IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Genre: Raunchy Comedy

Thank You For Coming might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but let’s admit that it celebrates women's empowerment. The story narrates the journey of a girl, Kanika Kapoor, who is on a quest to find her perfect someone who can satisfy her physical needs.

The chick-flick film is led by four women, and it has unabashedly celebrated the motto of ‘smash patriarchy.’ Before you jump to any assumptions, the film is about women supporting women, sisterhood, and feminism. It beautifully weaves the story of a single mother and her struggles in raising a daughter. The friendship of these girls is sure to make you miss your BFFs.

Which of these films are you planning to watch next?

