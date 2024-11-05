10 Best Aamir Khan dialogues that make us go ‘Fanaa’ over Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood

Aamir Khan's dialogues are one of the key reasons that make his on-screen presence ever-so-iconic. One of the most loved and celebrated superstars of Bollywood, he is rightly known as Mr. Perfectionist. His nuanced skills and impeccable screen presence in several iconic films have created his mammoth fan base. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the best of Aamir Khan’s famous dialogues that live in our hearts rent-free.

10 best Aamir Khan dialogues that have our hearts

1. “All Izz Well”

Topping the list has to be 3 Idiots’ dialogue spoken by Aamir Khan. This is a quote from Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial that makes us realize that everything will be fine. Remember how in the film, even in adverse and panicking situations, Khan’s character of Rancho assures himself just by softly patting on his chest and saying three magical words, "All Izz Well."

2. “Uski nazron me main ek aam aadmi hu aur ek aam aadmi reh kar hi main uska pyaar jeetna chahta hoon”

Aamir Khan’s action-thriller Ghajini undeniably continues to break the hearts of fans into millions of pieces to date. In the film, the character of Sanjay Singhania disguises himself as Sachin Chauhan as he wants Asin’s Kalpana to love him for the person he is and not the vanity he brings with himself. “Uski nazron me main ek aam aadmi hu aur ek aam aadmi reh kar hi main uska pyaar jeetna chahta hoon,” is one of those iconic dialogues, that scream his pure love for him.

3. “Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se humein bhulaoge kaise… hum woh khushboo hai jo saanson mein baste hain, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise”

This dialogue is from one of the most beautiful movies of Aamir Khan and Kajol, Fanaa. His portrayal of a talkative and flirtatious tourist guide, Rehan is unmatchable. What added to the charm were his timeless poetries that eventually became popular dialogues from the film.

In the film, we see Rehaan dedicate beautiful lines, one of which has our hearts. “Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se humein bhulaoge kaise… hum woh khushboo hai jo saanson mein baste hain, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise” is way one of the most romantic dialogues of Khan! Isn’t it?

4. “Kehte hai pyar mein neend udd jaati hai … koi humse bhi mohabbat kare … kambhakt neend bahut aati hai”

This is another epic Fanaa movie dialogue of Aamir Khan that introduces us to the humorous side of his personality. “Kehte hai pyar mein neend udd jaati hai … koi humse bhi mohabbat kare … kambhakt neend bahut aati hai” is a poetry that is romantic and amusing at the same time.

5. “Success ke peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo, success jhak maarke tumhare peeche ayegi”

One of the most famous Aamir Khan dialogues has to be from 3 Idiots, which changed our outlook towards life. While we often end up hustling in the pursuit of success, it is always excellence that should be our ultimate goal. Khan’s character of Rancho was right when he said, “Success ke peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo, success jhak maarke tumhare peeche ayegi”.

6. “Naam kucho nahi hai hamaar, lekin pata nahi kaahe sab log hamka pk-pk bulawat hain”

Another Rajkumar Hirani movie, this PK dialogue of Aamir Khan deserves a special mention in the list. His character in the film was too innocent when he said, “Naam kucho nahi hai hamaar, lekin pata nahi kaahe sab log hamka pk-pk bulawat hain.” The excellent portrayal and storytelling can be ascertained from the fact that even years after the movie's release, the film is afresh in the memories of fans.

7. “Medalist ped pe nahin ughte, unhein banana padta hai, pyaar se, mehnat se, lagan se”

One of another strong portrayals of Aamir Khan has to be that of a proud and passionate father in Dangal. In Nitesh Tiwari’s directed biographical drama, he played the role of Mahavir Phogat, an encouraging father that every girl deserves. “Medalist ped pe nahin ughte, unhein banana padta hai, pyaar se, mehnat se, lagan se,” is one of the epic dialogues enough to prove the love and dreams he had for his daughters.

8. “Mhari choriyaan choro se kam hai ke!”

It is not just a dialogue but a belief that Aamir Khan’s character as a father in Dangal expresses. His daughters were his pride, and he put in all his faith that they would bring medals home. No wonder, with his father’s sheer encouragement and guidance, India got its Gold medal in wrestling.

9. “Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hain… Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki!”

This Aamir Khan’s famous dialogue is from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s legendary film, Rang De Basanti. It rightly points out the Indian mindset: One who can only find flaws and point out loopholes, and the others who are change makers. In his baritone voice, Aamir's DJ rightly expressed, "Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hain… Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki!" and it was enough to give us goosebumps.

10. “Ek pair past mein hai teh ek pair future mein hai … tabhi toh hum aaj pe moot rahe hain”

Another Rang De Basanti dialogue makes us realize how at times, we get so carried away with our future plans that we often forget to live in the present. In his humorous style, DJ was right on point to say, "Ek pair past mein hai teh ek pair future mein hai … tabhi toh hum aaj pe moot rahe hain," making us all feel liberated.

The list of best Aamir Khan famous dialogues is never-ending. However, these were some of the best ones that remain close to everyone’s heart. Which one of these is your favorite?

