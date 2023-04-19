Aayush Sharma shares motion poster of his next release Ruslaan; Teaser attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Aayush Sharma is among the rising stars of the country. The actor has impressed in films like Loveyatri and Antim. Although they haven't done too well theatrically, they have found some patronage and appreciation from the target audience. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next ambitious theatrical venture, Ruslaan, which was formerly known as AS04 while it was in production. Ruslaan is said to be a masala action entertainer. It co-stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagatpathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. It is directed by director Katyayan Shivpuri and is gearing up for a 2023 release.

Aayush Sharma Unveils The Title Of His Next Film Ruslaan With A Motion Poster

After sharing an announcement teaser on his birthday last year, the actor unveiled the title of his now called film, Ruslaan, with a motion poster. In the motion poster, Aayush Sharma can be seen holding a guitar while guns are pointing towards him. The actor looks super sauve in his stylish suit. The background music of the motion poster has a very peppy beat to it and overall, it looks very solid.

Have a look at the motion poster of Ruslaan shared by Aayush Sharma :

The Teaser Of Ruslaan Will Be Attached To Salman Khan's Eid Release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The makers of Ruslaan have confirmed that the teaser of this Aayush Sharma entertainer will be attached to the prints of Salman Khan's much awaited Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which releases in theatres on the 21st of April, 2023. Formerly, Aayush Sharma worked in Salman Khan's production ventures Loveyatri and Antim. In Antim, he shared screen space with Salman Khan, where he played an anti-hero role to perfection. This is his third film having a Salman Khan connection.

The release date of Ruslaan has not been announced yet but we expect it to come along with the teaser that is attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Aayush Sharma and his movies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan bids adieu to Bappa at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati Visarjan