Bigg Boss 19 Promos: Farrhana shreds Neelam’s Diwali message, emotional moments grip the house

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to get more interesting with each passing day. As the contestants prepare to celebrate Diwali inside the house this year, many received heartwarming messages from their families.

A new set of promos reveals Pranit More, Mrudul, and Kunickaa Sadanand receiving their messages during a task, while Farrhana Bhatt shredded Neelam Giri's Diwali message.

Bigg Boss Promos: Farrhana chooses to shred Neelam’s message

A recent post by Colors TV on social media revealed five different promos from the show. In one of them, Farrhana is seen deciding whether to shred Neelam's Diwali message as part of a task.

Emphasizing how much Neelam has grown emotionally, Farrhana said, "Yeh baat laazmi hai ki jitni bhi chitthiyan aa rahi hain, woh har ek sadasya ke liye important hain." (This goes without saying, every letter that comes is important for each housemate.)

She continued, “Mere liye bhi important thi, no doubt. Lekin, pehle din ke muqablay mein agar Neelam ko dekhun, toh woh ab bahut strong ho chuki hai. Yeh captaincy ka task humare emotions ko test karne ke liye hi hai, toh main chahti hoon ki main yeh letter (Neelam’s) shred karoon.”

(The message was important for me, too, no doubt. But compared to the first day, Neelam has become much stronger now. Since this captaincy task is designed to test our emotions, I've decided to shred Neelam's letter.)

Although Neelam and a few contestants pleaded with Farrhana to reconsider her decision, she went ahead and shredded the letter, leaving emotions at an all-time high.

Watch the promos here:

In another promo, Pranit is seen reading his message from home, “Bigg Boss jaake do mahine ho gaye hain, par ek bhi din aisa nahi gaya jab humne tumhe yaad na kiya ho.” (It's been two months since you entered Bigg Boss, but not a single day has passed without us missing you.)

As he grew emotional, Pranit struggled to hold back tears while continuing to read. Mrudul and Kunickaa also received letters from their families, leaving them teary-eyed and emotional.

