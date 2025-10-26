Bigg Boss 19, October 25, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Salman Khan schools Malti and Shehbaz, extends support for Tanya

Bigg Boss 19 is anything but dull, with each passing episode packed with high-octane drama and intense dynamic shifts. As Salman Khan returns for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode, here's a look at some of the most interesting moments.

Bigg Boss 19, October 25 highlights

Salman Khan questions house dynamics; lashes out at Nehal Chudasama and Neelam Giri

Salman Khan asked Tanya Mittal about her equation with Farhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri. Tanya explained that she had given the "best friend" tag to Neelam. She also confessed that the entire house had turned against her after she started talking to Farhana.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor later lashed out at Neelam and Nehal for their actions, which led to several controversial moments in the house.

Salman Khan extends support to Tanya Mittal

Salman questioned Nehal and Baseer for interrogating Tanya about her bond with Farhana. Baseer claimed that the social media influencer conveniently switched sides and people, a statement supported by Amaal Mallik.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star then gave Neelam a reality check, stating that she was the one who had started the issue, ultimately siding with Tanya in the rift that had developed in their friendship.

Salman slams Malti Chahar; teases a wild card entry to expose her

Salman Khan questioned Malti Chahar about her game strategy. He advised her to be prepared for the reactions of those she chose to attack. During the discussion, Salman revealed that a wildcard contestant would soon enter the house. He even warned Malti that the new entrant could potentially expose her.

Salman criticizes Shehbaz’s motives for making Mridul the captain

Khan questioned Shehbaz's motives behind making Mridul the captain. He asked whether there had ever been a day or week when he had said that Mridul was the best player in the house.

Addressing everyone, he further questioned why they believed Mridul was deserving of the captaincy, pointing out that he didn't seem fit for the role.

Shehbaz tried to defend himself, explaining that they had wanted Mridul to step up and be given a chance to show his game. However, not convinced, Salman pressed further, asking if they had chosen a captain who would simply listen to them.

