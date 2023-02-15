Aditya Chopra's take on nepotism to Shah Rukh Khan's love for Yash Chopra: 10 revelations on The Romantics

The Romantics is the new binge-worthy show on the digital medium. The show focuses on the journey of Yash Raj Films and how it is now a leading production house in the country. Over 35 celebrities associated with Yash Raj Films, from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, gave their bits for this docu-series and the anecdotes and stories shared by them were fun to listen to. Aditya Chopra gave a full blown interview for probably the first time and it was totally worth the hype as the director-producer was a delight to listen to, as he briefed viewers through the journey of what made Yash Raj Films the film entity that it has now become.

Aditya Chopra Made Many Interesting Revelations On The New Digital Docu-Series - The Romantics

Through the course of the four episodes, there were many revelations made and viewers learnt things about the film industry that they never knew about. Aditya Chopra faced the camera for a one on one interview for probably the first time and the director-producer poured his heart out as he took viewers on an exhillerating journey through his eventful life.

Aditya Chopra, in one of the bits, talked in length about nepotism, a term that took the nation by storm about half a decade back. Aditya said that everyone who gets a break through the preferences that one gets courtesy nepotism, is not successful. He took the example of his brother Uday Chopra, who despite being from a privileged background that already has had two very successful filmmakers in the form of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, could not make it big in the industry. He summed it up by saying that it is up to the audience to decide whether they like to see someone on the big screen or not.

Among the other interesting things that Aditya Chopra shared was how he threw away all the CDs and DVDs containing international artists and musicians, only to purchase the albums of the then upcoming Bollywood films, so that he could understand what Hindi music listeners like and this unlearning-learning process led to him directing films with music as its soul.

Aditya Chopra revealed how Shah Rukh Khan came onboard for what has now become one of the most iconic Indian films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He said that he approached Shah Rukh Khan for the role but the actor neither ever confirmed, nor denied. Once when Aditya went on the sets of SRK's film Trimurti, he overheard an old woman who happened to be one of the actor's many fans, that she would like to see the actor in a role where he is not all soaked in blood. Aditya then told Shah Rukh that the role he has written for SRK in DDLJ would make him more lovable for the common Indians who like to relate to what they see on-screen. That's when Shah Rukh said yes for the film.

Aditya Chopra was very clear that he did not want anyone to co-produce or distribute their films since that led to a huge chunk of the money go in others' pockets. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was solely produced and distributed under the banner Yash Raj Films. The gargantuan success of the film led to a lot of money coming in for the production house. When Yash Chopra asked Aditya Chopra for a present that he wanted from his father, he said that he wanted to create a studio, which Yash Chopra happily agreed upon.

Aditya Chopra has a great longing for his father and respects all that he has done in the course of his illustrous career. Aditya doesn't take what he has got from his father, for granted. He said that if he did not utilise the opportunities created by his father, it would truly be a waste of resources. Thus, it did not make any practical sense for him to give up on his father's dream just because he is afterall a product of nepotism.