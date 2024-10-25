Singham Again v/s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Overseas Advance Booking: The battle between Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan begins

Two tentpole releases that coincidentally are threequels as well, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, battle it out at the box office this Diwali. Both movies are carrying good buzz and are all set to take a strong start at the box office. While the advance bookings in India are likely to go down the wire since distributors of both movies are not ready to compromise in any way, the advance bookings internationally have opened; Giving an indication of which film is leading and which film is trailing.

Singham Again Leads Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Internationally

As things stand, Singham Again is leading Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, internationally. In UAE, across Vox Cinema properties, Singham Again is ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by around 85 percent. The cop actioner has sold 505 tickets valuing to a gross sale of 28900 AED, in comparison to 269 tickets sold of the horror-comedy, worth 15700 AED, as of Thursday, 24th October, 2024 ie precisely a week prior to the release. This includes the seats that are blocked by the VOX chain.

In Regal Cinemas, USA, the Ajay Devgn star-vehicle has sold tickets worth 5500 USD, as compared to 3000 USD of the Kartik Aaryan feature. This isn't just the case with Regal but Cinemark and other chains too. In UK, Australia, New Zealand and other traditional international markets too, Singham leads Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again Is A Bigger Film Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Going By The Scale, Cast And Budget

Both movies vary in terms of budget and scale, so the comparison is not an even one. One has to keep in mind that while both are big franchise films, Singham Again has a relatively bigger scale, cast and budget. While the advance bookings internationally indicate that Singham Again will lead Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in India as well on the opening day (since neither of the films have a star with a huge international pull, for there to be a striking difference), it is inconclusive to know by what margin because the numbers internationally are not substantial enough to make a case.

Advertisement

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres This Diwali

What is your thought on the Diwali clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? What are your opening day predictions? Which film do you think will lead over the other in the full run? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Anil Thadani offers 30 ft. free cut out of Allu Arjun as Pushpa to exhibitors for BB 3 showcasing