Alia Bhatt drops 'hearty memories' from Heart of Stone sets as film completes 1 year of release; poses with Gal Gadot

Last year, 2023, Alia Bhatt made a striking Hollywood debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone. Today, August 11, 2024, it completed one year of its release. Also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film received a lot of praise from fans. As the action flick turned 1, Alia shared a special note along with some 'heart memories' from the sets.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia Bhatt shared two pictures. One image shows the actress clicking a mirror selfie during the shooting of Heart of Stone. The second picture shows Alia posing with her co-star Gal Gadot.

Sharing the snap, Bhatt expressed her happiness over the film completing one year of release and wrote, "Some hearty memories from the sets of Heart of Stone (red heart) Can't believe it's been a whole year!!!! #1YearOfHeartOfStone" She also tagged Gal and Jamie Dornan.

Have a look:

Speaking about her transition, Alia had earlier said that suddenly doing a movie in the full English language was a bit weird for her but added that overall it was a great experience for her.



In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Alia was asked about her transition and she said: “You know it was a bit awkward for me speaking in English all time, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi even though I use English half the time, suddenly acting in English was a bit weird.”



“But apart from that, day one… kind of awkwardness, I really really felt that it was the same. The process of a film set world over is exactly the same,” she added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra. As per Bollywood Hungama, Vasan Bala's directorial is all set to tease the audience soon with a promo. Reportedly, the 2-minute approx teaser has been given a U certificate. The release date of the teaser isn't available yet but it will be released soon. Jigra also features Vedang Raina and will hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Apart from this, Bhatt also has Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan says 'try your luck' as niece Anjini Dhawan asks if she can pick his pet dog Joey; don't miss adorable VIDEO