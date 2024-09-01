Alia Bhatt's mehendi artist reveals actress' choice of henna for wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; Find out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at their home in Mumbai. The wedding was full of heartwarming moments, and now, mehendi artist Veena Nagda has revealed in a conversation with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush that Bhatt chose a minimal round mehendi design, which she loves the most. Veena shared her experiences of attending and creating henna designs for various Bollywood weddings, including a notable memory of Bhatt's minimalistic yet beautiful mehendi design for her wedding.

Discussing her time working with The Raazi actor, Veena mentioned that the actress has a deep love for mehendi and is always excited to get designs on her hands. Veena further noted that "Alia has a fondness for a particular round minimalistic mehendi design, which she had previously done for a commercial shoot".

This design was chosen for Alia's wedding with Kapoor, reflecting her preference for round patterns. Notably, Alia's wedding mehendi was also visible during the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which took place just a week after her wedding. For the film's wedding sequence, they simply enhanced the existing design by making the mehendi darker.

Veena revealed that she has been working with the actress since her debut in Student of the Year. Back then, designer Manish Malhotra had asked Veena to keep her involvement a secret as Alia was being introduced as a new heroine. Since then, Veena has done Alia's mehendi for various movies and ad shoots.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt is currently shooting for Yash Raj Film's spy movie Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh. The duo recently wrapped their Kashmir schedule and also shared an image on their social media accounts. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Jigra will hit theaters on October 11, 2024. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actress is also in talks with Farahan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

