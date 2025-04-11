Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar's hilarious banter with Ananya Panday and Karan Johar proves why everyone is fan of his wit

Akshay Kumar is popular for his sense of humor, and he never misses a chance to prove why he's among the wittiest stars of Bollywood. Recently, during a promotional event for his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the star's hilarious banter with producer Karan Johar regarding Ananya Panday is again creating buzz.

Advertisement

While promoting Kesari Chapter 2 at a special event in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar was joined by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday, who is also the lead actress in the film, was late for the promotions. When she arrived, Akshay, who was addressing the media, asked everybody to welcome her and said, "Vese aapko batadun ke woh shooting kar rahi thi aur shooting se seedhe aayi hain, toh I can understand. Thank you very much (Let me tell you, she was shooting for her film and came here straight from the sets)."

When Karan Johar added, "Woh bhi hamari film hai to main kuch keh bhi nahi sakta (That is also our film, so I can't even say anything), Akshay came up with a hilarious comeback and said, "Agar kisi aur ki bhi hoti to kya keh lete (You couldn't have been able to say anything even if it was someone else's film)."

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Kesari Chapter 2 is a historical courtroom drama based on C Sankaran Nair's legal battle against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Nair in the film, and R Madhavan and Ananya Panday also have pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is slated to release on April 18, 2025. Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari, which had Parineeti Chopra opposite him and was directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of films this year. After Kesari Chapter 2, he will be seen in films like Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle. Ananya Panday is also set to feature exciting movies like Chand Mera Dil and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2 Opening Day Box Office Predictions: Can Akshay Kumar's historical drama perform better than Sky Force?