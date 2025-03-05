Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story star Vardhaan Puri opens up on potential pairing with Suhana Khan: ‘She is going to…’

Actor Vardhaan Puri, grandson of the iconic Amrish Puri, recently took center stage in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, where he shared screen space with debutante Kaveri Kapur, daughter of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The film made its grand debut on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025. Now, Vardhaan has expressed his excitement about a potential on-screen pairing with Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, praising her talent and predicting that she is destined to shine brightly in the industry.

In a conversation with ETimes, Vardhaan Puri shared his thoughts on the actresses he hopes to collaborate with in Bollywood. When asked about his dream co-stars from the younger generation, he expressed admiration for Alia Bhatt, calling her someone he deeply respects.

He also praised the potential of Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, stating his eagerness to work with them. Giving a special mention to Suhana Khan, he said, "A special shoutout to Suhana Khan. I think she is going to shine very bright. It would be really exciting to be paired with her in a movie."

The Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story actor is set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on an upcoming medical drama, marking a significant step in his career. Talking about the same, he said that the project will see him exploring a genre he has not worked in before, offering a fresh challenge under Kapur’s mentorship.

Describing the film as a passion project, he will be working alongside a team of highly experienced industry veterans, making it a milestone endeavor for him.

Meanwhile, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, directed by Kunal Kohli, is backed by Jio Studios in association with The Production Headquarters Ltd. and The Indian Scion Production Ltd. UK. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Mohaan Nadaar, the film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025.

For the unversed, Vardhaan Puri made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Ye Saali Aashiqui and has since been seen in films like Bloody Ishq.

