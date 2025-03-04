Did you know? Vardhaan Puri and Kaveri Kapur felt awkward after their kissing scene in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story; here’s what happened next

Vardhaan Puri, grandson of the legendary Amrish Puri, recently starred in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, sharing screen space with debutante Kaveri Kapur, daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025. Now, reflecting on his experience, Vardhaan opened up about a particularly awkward moment on set—a kissing scene with Kaveri. While the moment initially felt uncomfortable for both, they addressed it openly, making it easier to move forward.

In a conversation with ETimes, Vardhaan Puri recalled an amusing incident from the first day of shooting Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. He shared that he and Kaveri Kapur had to perform a challenging scene that involved a kiss. He added, "After we kissed for the first time, things became a little awkward between us for about two or three minutes."

But they quickly addressed it. Realizing that it was just part of their profession, they reassured each other not to overthink it or let it impact their performance. Director Kunal Kohli lightened the moment with a laugh, telling them, “Welcome to films! Sometimes you have to do such things and then forget about them.”

Vardhaan Puri also reflected on the unique connection he shared with Kaveri Kapur even before they met. He found it almost serendipitous that the grandson of Amrish Puri and the daughter of Shekhar Kapur would come together for a love story.

Having known of her esteemed lineage, he expected Kaveri to be talented and well-grounded. However, working with her exceeded all his expectations. He praised her as not only an incredible co-star but also a deeply wise and genuine person, describing her as ‘ten times better’ than he had imagined.

Vardhaan also shared how working with Kaveri felt like a natural connection, as he could see distinct qualities of both her parents, Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, in her. He noted that their shared legacy in cinema made their bond effortless, as both came from families deeply passionate about films.

Their upbringing, rooted in similar values and a strong moral compass, created an immediate sense of understanding and respect. This mutual admiration extended beyond just their work, fostering a deep appreciation for each other’s families and cinematic heritage.

Meanwhile, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, directed by Kunal Kohli, is presented by Jio Studios and produced by The Production Headquarters Ltd. and The Indian Scion Production Ltd. UK. Backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Mohaan Nadaar, the film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025.

For those unfamiliar, Kaveri Kapur is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, while Vardhaan Puri is the grandson of the legendary Amrish Puri. Vardhaan made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Ye Saali Aashiqui and has since appeared in films like Bloody Ishq.

Meanwhile, Kaveri is also gearing up for Masoom 2, the sequel to her father’s iconic 1983 film Masoom.