Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: PM Narendra Modi blesses newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant; Couple's star-studded wedding

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani finally tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant on July 12 and the last week was all about updates from the wedding.

From who's who of the B-town industry along with international celebrities gracing Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding to PM Narendra Modi blessing the newlyweds, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. PM Narendra Modi blesses Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

After their wedding on July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony the next day (July 13). Apart from the celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds. While blessing them, PM Modi was seen gifting gifts to the new bride Radhika. Meanwhile, the couple's wedding reception is going to take place today, July 14.

2. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding

The grand wedding of Anant and Radhika took place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, The Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, several politicians and other international notable personalities were present at the wedding.

3. John Cena poses with Shah Rukh Khan at Anant-Radhika wedding

On July 13, John Cena took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the grand wedding. Sharing the snap, he penned, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."

4. Ritesh Sidhwani confirms Mirzapur Season 4

The show producer Ritesh Sidhwani, reacting to the success of Mirzapur Season 3, expressed his happiness over the “overwhelming response” from the fans. He stated, “This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team, who went to great lengths to bring this season to life on screen. As we draw the curtains on yet another exhilarating season, we remain committed to bringing even more thrilling and engaging content to our loyal audiences.”

5. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani enjoy Wimbledon 2024

On July 10, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and posted a series of photographs from Wimbledon 2024. He and his wife, Kiara Advani, attended the quarter-final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, which took place at the Centre Court and they also watched the game between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul.

6. Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Stree 2

As per HT City, Akshay Kumar will make a surprise appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming horror comedy Stree 2. Their source revealed, “The makers felt his comedy timing is impeccable, and his presence even for a few minutes will elevate that particular sequence.”

7. Meghna Gulzar enjoys monsoon season with parents Rakhee-Gulzar

Taking to her Instagram account, Meghna Gulzar dropped a family picture. In the image, we can see Rakhee and Gulzar having a beautiful time with the family as they enjoy the monsoon season relishing tasty snacks. Sharing the picture, Meghna wrote, "Samose, chai aur baarish…Bliss!"

