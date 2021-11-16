EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha to play a mother in Chhorii: Started wearing pregnant body suit ahead of shoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to take the audiences on a bone-chilling ride in her next film titled Chhorii. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently and we got to see her in a completely new avatar playing the role of a pregnant woman. Nushrratt, who will be seen as a to-be-mother in the horror flick ' Chhorii’ decided to be in the pregnant bodysuit 25 days before she started the shoot. She wanted to get in the skin of the character of a pregnant lady, and to deliver her best on the sets.

Opening up on her decision, the actress said, "As I'm not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that bodysuit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film's shoot started and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with. I had to put myself in it to be able to self-learn everything that's related to pregnancy, and then bring them on set with a more realistic facet that the masses can connect to. Though it wasn't a prop for me but a part of me, I became so used to it that when the shooting began, I felt more comfortable while resting in between the rehearsals in the body suit."

Sharing her thoughts on the modern aspects of pregnancy, Nushrratt also added, "Since we've moved to a very realistic cinema, we don't need to spoon feed things to the audience. It needs to be so subtle and subliminal that the audience at a subconscious level is convinced to assume you're pregnant without you actually telling them through conventional actions. It's been a little tough to adjust with the body suit while sleeping or going to the bathroom or while doing mid-squats, but above all, every woman has a different pregnancy and sometimes it's difficult to carry it along with you."

Directed by Vishal Furia and Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii is slated to release on 26th November 2021 on Prime Video.

