7 best dialogues from Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Tumse na ho payega' to Manoj Bajpayee's 'Keh ke lenge'

Gangs of Wasseypur is a two-part crime saga directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film had its world premiere at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and was subsequently released in India the same year. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar Rao, among others.

The film is filled with several memorable dialogues that have, over the years, become a part of our popular culture. One of the most popular ones is 'tumse na ho payega.'

7 Famous Gangs of Wasseypur dialogues you can never forget

1. Tumse Na Ho Payega

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal

Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal Presented by: Tigmanshu Dhulia

In one of the scenes in the film, Ramadhir Singh (played brilliantly by Tigmanshu Dhulia) tells his son, JP Singh, "beta tumse na ho payega (son, you can't do it)" as he is fed up with the latter's actions. This seemingly simple line has since exploded into something bigger than the film. The way Tigmanshu delivers it with ease struck a chord with everyone.

2. Insaan jo hai bas do nasal k hote hain: ek hote hai harami aur doosre bewakoof

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal

Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal Presented by: Piyush Mishra

One of the most interesting characters in the film is Nasir Ahmed, who is the story's narrator and Sardar Khan's foster uncle. At one point in the film, his character says: "Insaan jo hai bas do nasal k hote hain: ek hote hai Harami aur doosre bewakoof (there are two kinds of people: bastards and stupid)." He further says that it's hard to say when one of them will jump ship and start acting like the other.

3. Sabka badla lega tera Faizal

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal

Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal Presented by: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Faizal Khan in the film, who is initially a very timid character. However, he slowly transitions into a ruthless gangster after the demise of his father and later his brother. But before that, it takes his mom (played by Richa Chadha) to boil his blood.

After their interaction, Faizal vows to avenge the death of all their family members. He says, "baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal (your Faizal will avenge the death of everyone, including my father, grandfather, and brother)." It is one of the most quoted dialogues from the film.

4. Keh ke lenge

Writer- Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal

Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal Presented by- Manoj Bajpayee

Easily one of the most recognizable dialogues from the film is "Keh Ke Lunga," said by Sardar Khan (played by Manoj Bajpayee) as he is talking about avenging the death of his father to his wife. Ramadhir Singh, one of the antagonists, is responsible for his father's untimely demise. The notion is repeated in the form of a song from the album called "Keh Ke Lunga".

5. Hindustan mein jab tak Cinema hai log ch**iye bante rahenge

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal

Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal Presented by: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia's character, in a scene, is talking about Bollywood actors such as Sanjay Dutt, etc. After a moment, he tells people around him: "Hindustan me jab tak cinema hai log ch**iya bante rahenge (as long as there's cinema in India, people will be fooled)." This dialogue is quite ironic as it is being said by a character in a film, and it denotes the impact of the medium on the larger population.

6. Ye Wasseypur hai, yahan kabutar bhi ek pankh se udta hai, doosre pankh se apna izzat bachata hai

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal

Anurag Kashyap, Sachin K. Ladia, Akhilesh Jaiswal Presented by: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of butcher Sultan Qureshi, a fearless man, and head of the Qureshi family in the region. He is at loggerheads with Sardar Khan as the Sultan works for Ramadhir Singh. In one scene, cops arrive at his butcher shop and are confronted by him. Sultan says, "Ye Wasseypur hai, yahan kabutar bhi ek pankh se udta hai, doosre pankh se apna izzat bachata hai (This is Wasseypur, here even the pigeons fly with one wing and save themselves with the other)."

7. Khana khao, taaqat aayega…bahar jaake beizzati mat karana

Richa Chadha plays the role of Nagma Khatoon, a strong lady who keeps Sardar's actions in check. During a scene, she tells Sardar: "Khana khao, Taqat aayega… Bahar jaake beizzati mat karana (Eat food; it will give you strength. Also, don't get your prestige bruised going out)."

Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most loved films of Anurag Kashyap. Upon release, it met with positive critical response and moderate box office success. However, it has achieved cult status among cine lovers over the years.

