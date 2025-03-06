Govinda’s secretary Shashi Prabhu passes away; veteran actor rushes to offer condolences to grieving family

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

Govinda suffered a personal loss earlier today, Thursday. According to reports, the long-time secretary of the veteran actor, Shashi Prabhu passed away on March 6, 2025. While Prabhu shared a lovely and close bond with the Ahuja family, his contribution to shaping the actor’s career was massive. But their partnership is sadly over.

After knowing about the heartbreaking news of the passing away of his secretary Shashi Prabhu, Govinda rushed to the residence of the deceased to offer his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Prabhu was a friend and confidant to the Hero No. 1 actor who has been with him since his film, Ilzaam. He left for his heavenly abode at around 4.15 PM at his residence, Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali. Several Bollywood figures are expected to attend his funeral today.

Several news reports suggested that Govinda’s other secretary Shashi Sinha, who recently gave statements about the actor’s relationship status with his wife Sunita Ahuja, had passed away. However, while talking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Sinha cleared the air and confirmed that he is hale and hearty.

Sinha told the journo, “Shashi Prabhu has passed away,” adding that some publications got confused as both the secretaries of Govinda share the same first name. Sharing the reason of Prabhu’s death, Sinha also divulged, “Prabhu had a cardiac problem and had undergone a surgery four days ago. Today he fell in the bathroom and when his family and friends picked him up, he was not responding at all.” Moreover, Prabhu was the right hand of the senior actor and meant almost everything to him, stated Sinha.

Apparently, Govinda was seemingly inconsolable when he reached the home of the parted soul and met with his family. On the personal front, Govinda has also been making headlines for allegedly heading for divorce with his wife Sunita after being married for 37 years.

Soon after, Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha, addressed the issue. He told ABP News that there is no truth to these reports. “I always stay with Govinda Ji, and there is nothing like this. Sunita must have given some interviews, and someone must have exaggerated her words, which is why such news is spreading,” added Sinha.

