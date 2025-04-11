Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 4 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and JioHotstar
Here’s the list of new web-series and movies that have released this week on OTT. From Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan’s Chhorii 2; check out the list.
The weekend is just around the corner, so we’re also back with our list of OTT recommendations for the week. If you’re a true Bollywood buff at heart and intend to spend your weekend watching something really exciting at the comfort of your space, check out the options of the latest releases for the week. From Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii 2; check out the list.
4 new web series and movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Chhaava
-
OTT Release Date: April 11, 2025
-
OTT Platform: Netflix
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is now available for streaming after its successful run at the box office. The period biographical drama narrates an inspiring story depicting the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fighting against Aurangzeb’s Mughal Empire. It features Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana and more in the key roles.
2. Chhorii 2
-
OTT Release Date: Amazon Prime Video
-
OTT Platform: April 11, 2025
Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha are back with the sequel to their 2021 film, Chhorii 2. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a supernatural thriller that addresses gender discrimination and showcases both actresses in one of their best performances. It also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.
3. Campus Beats Season 5
-
OTT Release Date: April 10, 2025
-
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Led by Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, Campus Beats Season 5 is set against the fiery backdrop of a competitive dance academy. The latest season will be exploring themes of ambition, betrayal, and self-discovery. The fifth season raises the tension and tests friendship, adding to the drama.
The show also features Tanvi Gadkari, Sahaj Singh, Manish Poonam, Manasvi Vashist, Dipankana Das, Harsh Dingwani, Tanya Bhushan, Rohan Pal, Dhanshree Yadav, Adnan Ahmed Khan, and Teriya Magar.
4. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6
-
OTT Release Date: April 11, 2025
-
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
After five successful seasons, The Legend Of Hanuman is back with its sixth season. One of the most popular and loved animated series in India showcases the brave and courageous tales of Lord Hanuman.
