Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar wants British govt, King Charles to watch patriotic drama to ‘realize their mistake’; reacts to political row on film

Akshay Kumar is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming patriotic drama film, Kesari Chapter 2, based on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Ahead of its release, he stated that the British government and King Charles should watch the film to ‘realize their mistake.’ In addition to this, he also reacted to the political row over the film.

During the press conference of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 11, Akshay Kumar recalled how his grandfather had witnessed the tragic incident and told stories about it to his father. He shared his father in return, told him those stories, and it is an "important film" for him since, as a child, he knew a lot about the massacre.

He stated that the event has been etched in his mind and expressed surprise about history books not telling what everybody actually needs to know. Kumar further shared his thoughts about the British government watching the film.

“I'm not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry’. I want them to at least watch this movie and realise the mistake. Other things will flow automatically from their mouth. The apology is bound to happen, it will flow on its own. But I want them to watch this film. I want the British government and King Charles to watch this film. They should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically," he said.

In addition to this, he also addressed the political row around the film that started after BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the Congress party of neglecting former luminaries, including Sankaran Nair and more to serve the interests of the "Congress dynasty."

Without getting into political debate, Kumar stated that he is just an actor and wouldn’t get into what anyone is saying. He mentioned that he made the film to make people realize what had happened. He emphasized making the film based on the book and whatever they understood and heard stories from his father.

"The film is an amalgamation of all those. Beyond that, who said what politically, I don't want to get into it," he said.

Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair in Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial. It is set to release on April 18, 2025.

