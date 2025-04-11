Raid 2 Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia is back with Aaj Ki Raat vibes in first sizzling track from Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer

The wait is finally over as the first track from Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia is out. It was just a couple of days back that a short glimpse of the song was offered in the trailer. Ending the anticipation, the song titled Nasha has been dropped, which is sure to rule your playlist.

On April 11, the makers of Raid 2 dropped the first track from the film, titled Nasha. The song features Tamannaah Bhatia garnering all the attention with her sizzling dance moves. After Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, the actress is yet again catching everyone’s attention with her sensuous presence.

From wind dramatically blowing through her hair to several background dancers, quick hip movements, and the actress flaunting her belly dance skills, the song promises to leave you in awe of Bhatia’s beauty.

A 2: 56 min song is written by Jaani and sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, Divya Kumar and Sumontho Mukherjee. Its music is given by White Noise Collectives and choreographed by Piyush-Shazia. "Ye #Nasha kabhi na utre, har dil ki ek hi @tamannaahspeaks!," read the caption alongside the official post shared on Instagram.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha song out

Soon after the song was released, the internet users flooded the comments section offering their reviews on the song. A user wrote, "First aaj ki raat now nasha," another fan asked, "Honey Singh ka song kab ayega" while a third fan hyped her up, stating, "Raising the temperature babe."

In addition to this, a fan stated, "She's literally killing it with her expressions...," and one fan commented, "Abhi aaj ki raat maza ka Nasha nahi utra aap ek or leaaye."



Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2019 released film, Raid. The upcoming film features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and more in pivotal roles.

Written by Ritesh Shah, Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, and Karan Vyas, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. A Panorama Studios Production, it is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2025.

