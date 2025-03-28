Latest OTT Release This Week: 21 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more

The latest OTT releases this week bring an exciting mix of suspense, drama, and humor. From Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed Deva to Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2, these fresh storylines and standout performances are sure to keep audiences hooked.

1. Deva

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

A brilliant yet rebellious police officer (played by Shahid Kapoor) uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

2. Kill Dill

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Kill Dill, a mystery thriller web series starring Anushka Sen and Pritt Kamani, follows Kisha as she investigates her sister Anara's disappearance.

3. Caught

Release Date: March 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Adapted from Harlan Coben's novel, the six-episode miniseries centers around journalist Ema Garay, played by Soledad Villamil, who is known for uncovering criminals who have escaped justice.

4. Survival of the Thickest Season 2

Release Date: March 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Survival of the Thickest is back for its second season, continuing the journey of Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau, as she tackles life in her late 30s with grace, strength, and a touch of humor.

5. The Life List

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Based on Lori Nelson Spielman's novel, the film features Sofia Carson as Alex Rose, a young woman who sets out to complete her childhood bucket list after her mother’s death in order to claim her inheritance.

Advertisement

6. Bosch: Legacy Season 3

Release Date: March 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The narrative continues to follow retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, as he grapples with the challenges of his new career as a private investigator.

7. Paul America

Release Date: March 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Max

Paul American is an upcoming eight-episode show that offers an inside look at the lives of brothers Jake and Logan Paul, tracing their evolution from early content creators to internationally recognized sports and entertainment icons.

8. The Studio

Release Date: March 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

The Studio follows Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, as he tackles the challenges of revitalizing a struggling film company amid changing industry trends and economic shifts.

9. Side Quest

Release Date: March 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Side Quest is an upcoming anthology series that expands the Mythic Quest universe. The four-episode series explores the lives of employees, players, and fans impacted by the fictional MMORPG, Mythic Quest, presenting standalone stories that highlight their diverse experiences and connections to the game.

Advertisement

10. Heo's Restaurant

Release Date: March 24, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Starring EXO's Xiumin and Chu So Jung, the story follows a food connoisseur from the Joseon era who is transported 400 years into the future to modern-day Seoul, where he begins working at a restaurant.

11. Weak Hero Class 1

Release Date: March 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Hong Kyung’s highly anticipated high school action series centers on a model student who stands up to bullies while forging unexpected friendships along the way.

12. Heesu in Class 2

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Viki

Starring Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun, this BL drama follows a high school student whose world revolves around his best friend, who is also his secret crush.

13. Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: March 26, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Mufasa: The Lion King tells the origin story of the beloved character Mufasa, following his journey from a lost cub to a king, and his complex relationship with his brother Taka.

Advertisement

14. Zakir Khan: Delulu Express

Release Date: March 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

In Dellulu Express, Zakir takes viewers on a humorous journey as he recounts his adventures of job hunting, a memorable train ride, his workplace struggles with his reporting manager, and his encounters with love — all told through a series of unapologetically hilarious and relatable anecdotes.

15. Viduthalai Part 2

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Viduthalai Part 2 is the sequel to the 2023 Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1 and continues the story of a police constable caught in the midst of an operation to capture a revolutionary leader. The two-part series is adapted from Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan.

16. Seruppugal Jaakirathai

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

The plot unfolds with chaos when an ordinary pair of slippers becomes the unexpected hiding place for diamonds worth RS 10 crore, leading to a series of hilarious and thrilling events involving a diamond smuggler.

17. Om Kali Jai Kali

Release Date:

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Om Kali Jai Kali is a gripping Tamil action thriller web series written and directed by Jeganath. The series features Vemal, Pugazh, Queency Stanly, Ganja Karuppu, Maheshwari Chanakyan, and Pavani Reddy in prominent roles, promising an intense and engaging storyline.

18. Anpodu Kanmani

Release Date: March 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Advertisement

The narrative follows Nakulan and Shalini, a newlywed couple residing in a traditional village, whose inability to conceive a child becomes the core of their struggle. Over time, Shalini’s emotions evolve from sadness to frustration and anger, ultimately straining her relationships.

19. Mazaka

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Sundeep Kishan takes the lead in this romantic comedy, alongside Ritu Varma and Rao Ramesh. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film follows the humorous and unexpected twists that unfold when a father and son develop feelings for women from the same family.

20. Mr Housekeeping

Release Date: March 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

This romantic comedy revolves around a young man who ends up working at the home of his former college-mate, who had rejected his love years ago. Directed by Arun Ravichandran, the film features Hari Bhaskar and Losliya Mariyanesan in lead roles, with Ilavarasu, Shah Ra, and Rayan in supporting roles.

21. Aghathiyaa

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: SunNXT

Jiiva takes on a dual role in this Tamil film that blends fantasy, horror, and adventure. Directed by lyricist Pa Vijay in his third outing as a filmmaker, the movie also stars Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The plot follows a young art director who transforms a film set into a haunted house, unaware that the place is already inhabited by supernatural entities.