10 movies about friendship on Netflix to strengthen your ‘Dostana’ with your buddies

As they rightly say, friends are our chosen family. The genre that explores the emotions of what true friendship looks like has never ceased to entertain audiences in Bollywood. If you’re also planning a movie night with your group, we’ve curated a list of some of the hand-picked movies about friendship available to watch on Netflix.

10 movies about friendship on Netflix that are a perfect watch on friends’ movie night

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The 2013-released Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the story of four friends. They take a trip to Manali and make lifetime memories. What follows further is the blossoming love angle between Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). Keeping it extremely relatable, we also get to see Aditi's (Kalki Koechlin) unrequited love for Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur).

From growing as college buddies to attending each other’s wedding, the movie dishes serious BFF goals.

2. Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar’s iconic movie, Dil Chahta Hai, has been aging like fine wine. Led by Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, this beautiful saga is unmatchable. The trio of best friends has an altercation, leading them to get separated. However, years after circumstances unite them, and they stand by each other in their difficult phase, forgetting about their differences.

Advertisement

The excellent storyline is complimented by a beautiful musical album and unforgettable characters.

3. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Can there be a better pick than Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na? Made under the creative direction of Abbas Tyrewala, this movie is also a beautiful celebration of romance and love all in one. The rom-com narrates the story of two BFFs who, despite being close to each other, refuse to take their bond to a romantic relationship.

It is only when they start dating other people that they realize their love for each other.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Up next on the list is a master of storytelling by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film starring Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan is the story of three friends who embark on their bachelor’s trip. During their memorable expedition, they learn various life lessons that, as an audience, also give us a chance of self-reflection. With a dose of full entertainment, the movie will want you to take an instant trip with your friends.

Advertisement

5. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Let’s take a moment to appreciate Arjun Varnain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This is one of those rare movies that has celebrated platonic friendship, proving that a boy and a girl can also be friends. Starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, the movie beautifully presents how true BFFs stand by each other in their phase of romance, ambition and heartbreak.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Up next is Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. This movie has all the layers of friendship, romance, relationships and emotions. The movie that popularized the idea of Friendship’s Day and friendship bands in India. The bond between Anjali and Rahul blossoms into love later, showcasing how friendship is the foundation of love.



7. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

This Luv Ranjan iconic story-telling with his beloved Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise enjoys a separate fan base. While the first part of the movie was a sleeper hit, the sequel yet again received immense love from the audiences. The rom-com redefines the idea of brotherhood. Most of the youngsters can relate to the rants that a troubled boyfriend played by Kartik Aaryan utters.

Advertisement

8. Dostana

The 2008-released Dostana is one of the coolest movies ever made in Bollywood. Featuring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, the laughter ride narrates an awkward friendship. In the movie, we get to see two straight men who pretend to be gay and end up wooing their female friend, Neha. Nevertheless, it is in the climax that they show how much they value her friendship and do not just want to win her over.

9. Fukrey

Did you just hear Hunny Bhai? Well, this is what Mrigdeep Lamba’s directorial has earned for itself. The movie, starring Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma, is the story of a group of friends who want to make easy money. They approach notorious Bholi Punjaban to invest in their plan. Little did they expect, things go haywire and things take unexpected turns when they lose her money, causing them to lead consequences.

A laughter ride narrating the saga of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar remains a fan favorite.

10. Student Of The Year

Last but not least is Student Of The Year, which will help you relive your college days. Karan Johar’s directorial introduced Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to the industry. The movie already has a lot of nostalgia attached that it is certain to bring a smile to your face. It narrated the story of college friends who compete against each other to win the Student of the Year trophy. The plot takes a twist when Abhimanyu falls in love with Rohan’s girlfriend, Shanaya.

Advertisement

These were some of our hand-picked movies that you can watch on Netflix. Apart from these, Student Of The Year 2, Rock On, Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, among others, can also be given a watch because they’re truly too good to be missed.

ALSO READ: 5 Karan Johar Movies On Netflix that bring ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’