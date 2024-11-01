Top 5 Malayalam family dramas to watch on Diwali: The Great Indian Kitchen to Home

The festive season has finally arrived, as Diwali is around the corner. While you enjoy the festival of lights with your near and dear ones, watching a perfect feel-good family movie might just make your day even more beautiful. Sounds like an idea? Well, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top 5 Malayalam family movies that you can enjoy with your friends and family this Diwali. So, what are you waiting for? Delve right in and enjoy the cinematic experience.

Top 5 Malayalam Family movies to watch on Diwali

1. The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)

Director: Jeo Baby

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Let's start the list with a beautiful Malayalam family drama movie, The Great Indian Kitchen, an absolute must-watch this Diwali. Featuring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead, the movie revolves around a woman who struggles after her marriage. The Great Indian Kitchen further explores her journey of the woman changing herself to impress her husband and in-laws who want her to become a submissive wife.

2. Bangalore Days (2014)

Director: Anjali Menon

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Next, we have Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim’s starrer blockbuster film Bangalore Days, which will make you cherish your close ties even more. The 2014 movie is about three cousins—Divya, Kuttan, and Arjun—moving to Bangalore to fulfill their childhood dream. The film explores their sweet and bitter journey as they try to adapt to a new life and a new place. Bangalore Days is a sweet Malayalam film that will change your perspective about family bonds.

3. Home (2021)

Director: Rojin Thomas

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Helmed by Rojin Thomas, Home is about a middle-aged man named Oliver Twist who longs to establish a conversation with his sons through a smartphone. The story further delves into his desperate ways for other ways to bond with them. Home is a must-watch Malayalam film during Diwali, as it makes us realize the importance of spending time with our families.



4. Falimy

Director: Nithish Sahadev

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Basil Joseph starrer Falimy has to be on the list of top Malayalam family movies to watch on Diwali. The movie explores the themes of family bonds and relationships. It revolves around a troubled family who sets out on a journey to Varanasi to mend broken ties. Apart from Basil Joseph, Sandeep Pradeep, Jagdish, Meenaraj, and Manju Pillai are seen in key roles.

5. How Old Are You?

Director: Rosshan Andrrews

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Last but not least, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, How Old Are You? is a popular female-centric Malayalam movie about a woman who finds her lost aura and triumphs over the formidable challenges of a patriarchal system. The movie stars Manju Warrier, Amritha Anil, Kaniha, Kunchacko Boban, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

With this, we have come to an end of must-watch Malayalam family movies to watch this Diwali. Pick your favorite, and don’t forget to tell us how you liked the film.

