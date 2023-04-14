NTR 30 Update: Saif Ali Khan to join Kortala Siva soon; Double role for NTR Jr

Jr NTR's 30th film, tentatively titled NTR30 is going to be directed by Kortala Siva. The film co-stars Janhvi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan is also expected to be a part of the project, although an official confirmation on the same has yet not come from the team. The film is targetting an April 2024 release. After the Muharat in late March, the shoot of the film is officially underway now.

Jr NTR Will Have A Double Role In NTR 30

The film has generated good buzz for itself already. NTR is already one of the biggest stars down south and after RRR, he has also got a lot of fans from the Hindi speaking states. NTR 30 will be a pan India film, that is, it will release across the country and in different languages. The latest buzz related to the film is that the actor will be having a double role, one of the father and one of the son. The story of the film is said to be about the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man from the community.

Saif Ali Khan Will Soon Join The Sets Of NTR 30

Although it isn't officially confirmed by the team, Saif Ali Khan has already been signed for the film is expected to join the sets in the film's third schedule. The presence of renowned names from the Hindi Film Industry, along with Jr NTR's fan-following across the country, should ensure that the film takes a blistering start at the box office.

Jr NTR Has An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases Ahead

Jr NTR has confirmed to be working in Prashant Neel's next film, tentatively titled NTR31 and he will also be a part of YRF Spy Universe's War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, where he will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Kortala Siva is returning after a dud in the form of Acharya and the success of NTR30 is extremely crucial for the director. While Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi apart from NTR30, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on NTR30.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jr NTR, Kortala Siva's NTR30 a star-studded launch; Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and others attend