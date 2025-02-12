PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Kareena Kapoor Khan papped on set 1st time post-Saif Ali Khan’s attack, Aamir Khan and Junaid give father-son goals, more
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on set for the first time after her husband Saif Ali Khan was attacked. Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan set major father-son goals when they stepped out together in Mumbai. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings of February 11, 2025.
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted on set
After spending time with her ailing husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan resumed shoot. On February 11, 2025, the Bollywood diva was spotted making heads turn as she arrived on a set. In the image, the Singham Again actress can be seen wearing a comfortable gray sweatshirt which she paired with black leggings, high socks, and sneakers. With a bare face and her wet hair left open to air dry, she stepped in.
2. Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan papped together
Aamir Khan has been cheering and promoting his son Junaid Khan ever since he stepped into the industry with his OTT film, Maharaj. Recently, the father-son set major goals when they were papped together in the city. According to leading shutterbugs, both the Khan arrived at Reena Dutta’s house in Bandra to meet her.
3. Parineeti Chopra makes waves at Mumbai airport
Parineeti Chopra has been keeping her fans updated about the upcoming project she has been working on through social media. On February 11, 2025, she was spotted at Mumbai airport arrival, returning from an undisclosed location. For ease of travel, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress wore a plain black oversized t-shirt with matching cycling shorts. She rounded up her look with a cap and white sneakers.
4. Guari Khan, Tisca Chopra attend an event in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was among the esteemed guests who attended the celebration of American Pecans in collaboration with her brand, Gauri Khan Designs. For the event, the Bollywood wife and entrepreneur wore a pair of denim pants with a simple top and layered it up with an off-white jacket.
She was joined by Murder Mubarak actress, Tisca Chopra who turned up looking gorgeous in a black frilled top paired with beige, wide-legged pants.
