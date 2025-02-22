PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding; newlyweds pose together for first pics after matrimony
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding event. The newlyweds pose together for first pictures.
On February 21, 2025, the shutterbugs had a field day spotting several B-town celebrities out and about in the city. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda stunned in Indian attires at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding function. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were spotted outside a popular film studio. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 21, 2025.
1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan attend Aadar Jain’s wedding
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were the first ones to join the party. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked cute in a blush pink saree, the Animal star wore a green bandhgala with white silk pants. B-town’s most-loved couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan exuded royal vibes in a red saree and a black-and-white bandhgala set. Karisma Kapor also made heads turn in a saree.
2. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others attend Aadar Jain’s wedding
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are finally married. To celebrate their union, the couple invited almost all of B-town. Youngsters Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were seen making a splash in Indian fits. While the King actress stunned in a beige lehenga-choli set, Agastya stole the limelight in his off-white bandhgala with matching pants
3. Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani pose for first pictures post wedding
After getting married as per traditional customs, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani came out of the venue to pose for first pictures as husband and wife. The couple looked beautiful together as they shared a cute lovey-dovey moment in the presence of the media.
4. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted together
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted outside Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The celebs aced summer fashion in casual attires.
5. Parineeti Chopra papped in the city
Parineeti Chopra has been busy with several work commitments. On February 21, 2025, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress was spotted looking adorable in black shorts paired with a white shirt.
6. Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad promoting Crime Beat
Actors Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad, who will be seen together in Crime Beat, were papped promoting their upcoming series. Crime Beat is set to premiere on February 21 on ZEE5.
