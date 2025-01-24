Sky Force Screening: Akshay Kumar arrives hand-in-hand with Twinkle Khanna, Veer Pahariya brings his mom, Vedang Raina, Rasha Thadani and others join; WATCH
Ahead of the release of Sky Force, the makers hosted a star-studded special screening. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Veer Pahariya, Vedang Raina, Rasha Thadani, and others attended the event.
Veer Pahariya is all set to make his acting debut with Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s action-drama film Sky Force. Ahead of the movie’s release on January 24, 2025, the makers hosted a star-studded special screening. The event was attended by some of the B-town biggies, including Akshay Kumar who plays a key role in the war drama. Apart from him, Twinkle Khanna, Vedang Raina, Rasha Thadani, and others were also present. Check it out!
B-town youngster Veer Pahariya was among the first celebs to arrive at the premiere of his debut film, Sky Force. He looked dashing in an all-black ensemble. The actor didn’t come alone to attend the special day. He was joined by his mother, Smruti Shinde.
Veer Pahariya arrives with mom Smruti at Sky Force screening:
Next up was the lovely Bollywood couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who arrived hand-in-hand at the event. For the screening of his film, Khiladi Kumar decided to wear a long beige t-shirt with green flowy pants and a pair of black sandals. As for his wife, she got dressed up in a white top paired with blue denim pants. She layered it up with a striped jacket and added a pop of color to her OOTN with a pair of neon pink high heels.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrive at Sky Force screening:
Handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor also made a stylish entry at the screening. He looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit.
Arjun Kapoor attends Sky Force screening:
Youngster Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, made heads turn at the event. The Jigra star posed for the paparazzi in a gray t-shirt with black pants and matching shoes.
Vedang Raina stuns at Sky Force screening:
Raveena Tandon’s daughter, actress Rasha Thadani, who recently stepped into the acting realm with the film Azaad alongside Aaman Devgn, also made a stylish entry at the screening of Sky Force.
Rasha Thadani steps in style at Sky Force screening:
Other Bollywood celebs who came to support Akshay, Veer, and Sara Ali Khan for their film were Boney Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Nysa Devgn, filmmaker Amar Kaushik and more.
Celebs at Sky Force screening:
